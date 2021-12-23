Jake Paul teases buddy cop movie with Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul could be going from YouTuber to boxer to movie star. After his KO victory against Tyron Woodley, the influencer teased more projects with the former UFC champ, including making a buddy cop film.

The controversial boxing sensation improved to 5-0 on December 17 after he knocked out Woodley in the sixth round with a vicious right hook. However, the rematch almost never even happened.

In their first bout, Paul narrowly secured the win in a split-decision after the fight went the distance. Afterward, the YouTuber agreed to a rematch only if Woodley would get an infamous “I love Jake Paul” tattoo. Despite Woodley following through, Paul instead went ahead and scheduled a fight against Tommy Fury.

Advertisement

Lucky for Paul, after Fury pulled out citing illness, Tyron was right there pick up the fumbled bag – something that Jake seems grateful for and now has even become friends with his former foe.

(Segment starts at 0:32 for mobile viewers)

Jake Paul wants to make a movie with Tyron Woodley

In an interview with TMZ, Jake Paul praised the former UFC champion and even hinted that there could be something big in the works between the two in the future.

Read More: Jake Paul calls out Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz after Woodley fight win

“He’s a legend and we have to respect Tyron. He’s an amazing guy. I’m going to hit him up. People are saying we should do a podcast together. I think it would be funny to do a buddy cop movie together,” the boxer suggested.

Advertisement

Seeing The Problem Child and The Chosen One team up for a movie would certainly be quite an interesting project.

Given the chemistry between the two, it could be a lot of fun if Tyron decides that’s something he wants to do.

With the two former adversaries now on good terms, as Jake has even tried to get Woodley to fight NFL pro Le’Veon Bell after the football star called him out, there seems to be a good chance Tyron fights on a future Paul card.