Jake Paul urged to stop “crazy” fights with MMA fighters by ex-UFC champ

Jake Paul has been urged to stop fighting MMA fighters in boxing by a former UFC champion who has had enough of the “crazy” fights after his win over Mike Perry.

Ever since he got into the world of boxing, Jake Paul has matched up with his fair share of former MMA fighters who are crossing over into a new sport.

His win over ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry is the most recent addition to Jake’s boxing record, as the YouTuber-turned-boxer scored a sixth-round TKO of the former UFC star. He’s now got his eyes on that rescheduled fight with ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson in November, but that’s not stopped other fighters from saying they want to fight Jake in the meantime.

However, when it comes to his future fights, the social media star has been urged to stop fighting MMA fighters by former UFC champion Aljamain ‘Funk Master’ Sterling and focus just on boxers, especially if he wants to hold some gold himself.

“Paul, you’ve proved you can box. You’re getting better with each fight, now can we see you fight, like, boxers your size, your same reach, everything so there’s no more lopsided stacked fight spectacle kind of thing because to me that’s what it really is,” the former UFC Bantamweight champion said in his July 22 YouTube video.

