Justin Bieber, Doja Cat & Saweetie to perform at Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight - Dexerto

YouTube star Jake Paul is set to face off against Ben Askren in a boxing match on April 16, and a slew of huge names in the music industry have been announced to perform at the upcoming bout.

Jake Paul is a massive name in the YouTube industry who is currently shifting his focus to a full-time fighting career. Having scored two victories as a professional boxer and one beforehand, he’s already made quite a name for himself — but he has yet to face off with a veteran fighter.

This is set to change on April 16, when Paul is slated to take on former UFC star Ben Askren in the ring. While Askren is a mixed-martial artist, this upcoming bout has fans on both sides of the fence taking bets and paying attention, which accounts for the star-studded lineup they have performing for the fight.

On March 17, it was revealed that some of the biggest names in the music biz would be taking part in the fight’s festivities — and we’re talking enough to render this event as a full-on concert, rather than a boxing match.

Artists Doja Cat, Saweetie, Justin Bieber, the Black Keys, Diplo, and Major Lazer will be performing at Jake Paul vs Ben Askren on April 17, a four-hour show that is being produced by actress Malea Rose and directed by the Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Bert Marcus.

That’s not all; Snoop Dogg, E-40, Ice Cube, and Too $hort’s new rap group, Mt. Westmore, will be making their debut at the event — a huge development for fans of these OG hiphop artists.

“This event is more like making a tentpole movie than a boxing match,” Triller Network’s co-controlling shareholder Ryan Kavanaugh said of the fight. “An all-star artist line-up with a boxing card that mixes pop culture phenoms, legends and rising stars; we are giving the world something that has never been seen or done before.”

It’s no secret that Jake Paul and other YouTube boxers like to put on a bombastic event; Rick Ross also performed at KSI vs Logan Paul’s final showdown, while YG performed at Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson.

With just a month left until the fight goes live, Paul has certainly sparked the interest of fans of both music and boxing, alike, certainly setting a high bar for YouTuber boxing fights in the future.