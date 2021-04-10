Ben Askren admits he could lose to Jake Paul: “There's a chance he's really good” - Dexerto

Ben Askren admitted he could lose against Jake Paul in their upcoming fight if he ends up being “really good,” but doesn’t think that will be the case due to his questionable skill and experience.

It’s still hard to believe that a fight between Ben Askren and Jake Paul is actually happening. The discrepancy in their combat experience is unnerving. But it’s around the corner now, and the hype is real.

To help promote the fight, Logan Paul invited Ben to appear as a guest on Episode 272 of the Impaulsive Podcast. It was a surprisingly wholesome conversation from start to finish.

Advertisement

But inevitably, at one point, he started talking about Jake’s legitimacy as a fighter, and he’s actually a bit worried.

“He beat up a YouTuber and a basketball player who likely has never been in any type of fight in his whole life,” Askren said.

“What about that makes him good?”

“He’s only fought two times against guys who weren’t really all that high level. So, his skill as a combat athlete probably is not that high yet, and it’s going to take a while to get there.”

Read More: Jake Paul accused of sexual assault

Interestingly, Ben admitted he could lose the fight, but it depends on how good Jake really is.

Advertisement

“There’s a chance he’s really good. And if he’s really, really good, he’s going to beat me.”

However, Askren is confident that won’t happen.

“Have you ever [seen] a kid warming up, and you’re like, ‘damn, he’s kind of slick.’ Then you see him out there in [a] match, and it’s not going his way, and he’s not the same guy anymore. He’s a different guy. That’s kind of what I’m expecting.”

April 17 is fast approaching, and only then will we know once and for all who will be the winner.