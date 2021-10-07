Jake Paul makes last-ditch offer for Tommy Fury fight with insane stakes

Jake Paul has one final offer for Tommy Fury and it might just be the most insane yet as the social media star wants the young Fury brother to legally change his name.

Paul and Fury seem destined to clash but with offers being rejected left and right along with fake retirements stealing the spotlight, the potential boxing fight has hit every bump in the road.

Although the two clearly want to scrap, they’re yet to reach an agreement. As a result, Paul has put forward one final, last-ditch offer to the 22-year-old British celeb.

While his last opponent, former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, had to get a permanent tattoo, the stakes have now been raised. In order to meet in the middle, Paul wants Fury to literally wager his surname for a whole year.

“His name’s Fury,” Tommy’s older brother and legendary boxer Tyson Fury said on October 6. “If he can’t beat Jake Paul, I’ll have to change his name.”

“Betting man” Paul saw this statement and decided to run with it: “Tommy, if you beat me, I will give you an extra $500,000,” he said. “However, if you lose, you have to change your last name for one year to Tommy Fumbles.”

Money has been the main sticking point in recent negotiations, but there’s no telling if an extra $500K will entice the 22-year old to sign on the dotted line.

I like this bet even better than the Woodley tattoo… https://t.co/9PRSpu7XCU — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 7, 2021

From Floyd Mayweather to Conor McGregor and even Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields, Paul has been actively calling out just about every major combat sports star of late. Though he always seems to circle back to Fury as his next logical opponent.

Fury is yet to respond to the offer, but it’s only a matter of time until a proper contract is agreed upon. We’ll be sure to keep you posted with all the latest.