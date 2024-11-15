Craziest Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul bets have fans waging on bites, drug tests, more

Bets for Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul are getting out of hand as some fans are waging on whether Iron Mike will bite the social media celeb, as well as if either fighter will fail a drug test after the event. Here’s a look at the wildest markets.

After months of build-up, Netflix’s blockbuster entry into combat sports is now upon us. Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are set to square off on Friday, November 15, in a very real boxing match.

Despite Tyson being 58 years old and health issues delaying the bout from its initial date, hype around the fight is continuing to mount. With millions set to tune in and see how it unfolds, it’s only natural many viewers are eager to place some bets.

Obviously, you’ve got the usual markets like betting on who will win, how they’ll win, and the like. But for an event of this magnitude, there’s also plenty of bizarre prop bets that have emerged just before action gets underway. Some of them are absolutely insane.

Fans are betting that Mike Tyson might repeat history with another infamous bite.

The idea of a prop bet is essentially to ‘propose’ a question to the oddsmakers. More often than not, a lot of the questions proposed have little to do with actually winning or losing a sports competition, rather, it’s the extraneous variables.

Of course, in this instance, that means fans are betting on what color Jake Paul’s gloves will be. Others are waging big bucks on what song Mike Tyson might pick for what could very well be his final walkout ever. But that’s only scratching the surface.

Bets can even be placed on actions that happen prior to fight day. For instance, one market allows for money to be wagered on whether any punches will be thrown at the weigh-ins a day out from the fight itself. Similarly, you can bet on post-fight happenings too, with markets for either fighter failing their mandatory drug tests.

But topping the list are a handful of props on BetOnline that all revolve around biting. Mike Tyson is infamous for having bit the ear of Evander Holyfield during their 1997 fight. Now, fans are betting history might repeat itself.

Odds are at +10,000 for Mike Tyson to bite Jake Paul’s ear, while they sit at +50,000 if he bites Jake Paul’s private parts. No really, that’s an actual bet that can be placed. There’s even a market for the opposite scenario where Jake Paul bites Mike Tyson.

Obviously, most of these outrageous bets are just for a bit of fun. But there’s no denying some big payslips can be cashed if the stars align.