Jake Paul confirms he wants “real boxer” Tommy Fury for his next fight

After months of turning him down, Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury could be on the cards. The YouTube star has confirmed as much on the Full Send podcast, saying Tyson Fury’s younger brother is “at the top of the list”.

Jake Paul’s next opponent has been the question on everyone’s lips since he took down Woodley via split decision. While a rematch has been touted, the YouTube star has set his sights on “bigger and better things”.

If you’re Tommy Fury, that’s only good news.

Fury has had his previous advances rejected by Paul. However, with Jake now itching to “fight a real boxer,” Tommy has moved up to the top of the list.

“I think Tommy Fury is at the top of that list. He’s skilled, he’s undefeated, and he’s a real boxer,” Paul said on the Full Send podcast.

“He has like 4 million followers on Instagram which is good engagement. He has the fans from like his relationship show [Love Island].”

The potential engagement is a big drawcard to Jake Paul. There are two things he really evaluates heading into his next fight: Whether he can promote it, and whether he actually stands a chance.

“It all starts with the numbers, like would the fight sell a lot? Would people actually care? I could go and fight the infamous jiujitsu guy who doesn’t shut up on social media, but it’s a hard sell. This guy just beat a UFC hall of fame striker, we’re not going to put him up against a jiujitsu guy in a boxing match.

“After each fight, we go back to the drawing board and we’re like ‘who makes the most sense’ ⁠— can they actually sell pay-per-views? Can we sell this fight as like ‘this is a tough fight for Jake,'” Paul explained.

“I’ve been the favorite, so now I almost want to go into a fight where it’s like ‘there’s no way he’s going to do this.’

“I just want to keep proving people wrong because I could take a social media influencer and fight them right now and make a decent bag. It’s just a tough sell because I did all of that.”

The related segment begins at 16:35.

Jake Paul wants to keep his reputation as an undefeated fighter intact, and if he faces off against the 7-0 Tommy Fury, something will have to budge.

Regardless of who he fights though, you can expect the hallmark “trolling” Paul is known for to continue.

“As long as I’m having fun with it, trolling and making myself laugh and it’s authentic to what I want to say and believe. I’m not going to do something that gets myself killed, but also I’ll toe that line and mess with these guys.”