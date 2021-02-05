Logo
How does David Dobrik make money? Behind the absent YouTube star’s many income streams

Published: 5/Feb/2021 23:52

by Adam Fitch
David Dobrik with money
David Dobrik

David Dobrik

Social media is helping people to forge unfathomable careers as they quickly become the next generation of entertainment stars — perhaps the greatest example of this is David Dobrik. This, of course, can provide a substantial financial return.

The 24-year-old is proof that an unrelenting work ethic and thirst for more can produce incredible results, especially when they’re partnered with a “by any means necessary” approach. From Vine to YouTube to TikTok, Dobrik is an instant success in any medium he decides to tackle next.

The internet sensation was born in Slovakia and moved to Illinois in the United States when he was six years old. It was 2013, at just 17-year-old, when he started his journey in content creation. Surrounding himself with others who shared his drive and penchant for entertainment, it wasn’t a question of if he was going to make it big — it was a question of when.

Fast forward to February 2021 and Dobrik hasn’t uploaded to his main YouTube channel in nine months, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t hard at work. Being hit drastically by the “Adpocalypse” resulted in him losing over $270,000 per month and now it appears as if he has turned his attention to other platforms. Considering the dramatic loss of income, many will be questioning where he makes money these days. Let’s find out.

Content

Heath Hussar Surprised by David Dobrik
David Dobrik
David Dobrik surprise his friend Heath Hussar by gifting him a Lamborghini in a video.

You shouldn’t be surprised to see a section dedicated to content, that is how he got his start after all. Between his two personal accounts, he has 19m subscribers on YouTube — though the income that’s generated through these channels are much lower than many would anticipate.

Though he’s perhaps best known for his vlogs, VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash has a healthy audience. The podcast sees the two creators give an inside look into the other content they create, with advertisers paying a pretty penny to be shouted out at the start of each episode.

Completing the holy trinity of the modern-day content creation toolkit, he also streams on Twitch. Subscriptions and donations can amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars for major figures on the platform, and that won’t be any different for Dobrik. He loves video games and frequently streams his sessions, giving fans a real-time experience of what it’s like to game with him.

David Dobrik Justin Bieber
David Dobrik
David Dobrik shocked fans by picking them up with Justin Bieber hidden in the back of the car.

He loves to be everywhere. There’s a lot of attention to be garnered across one platform, but if you really want to be prominent on the internet then you need to be active across many. Dobrik knows this and makes the most of it.

Not only is he on Snapchat and TikTok, he’s getting paid from both of the platforms. His inclusion in the $2 billion TikTok creator fund has been a source of contention and controversy, though he’s been able to take part in the Snapchat Spotlight initiative without large-scale criticism. Both can provide notable revenue for top creators.

Business ventures

David Dobrik modelling his merchandise
David Dobrik
David Dobrik has numerous apparel lines available in his merchandise store.

Merchandise is an obvious avenue for creators to go down so you’ll not be surprised to know that Dobrik also leans heavily on this particular stream. Launching a “To the moon” line as a timely response to the recent GameStop and Dogecoin trends shows how effective his team is, no doubt he’ll have profited well from a trend he didn’t start.

Alongside his friend and frequent collaborator Jason Nash, Dobrik has made money from touring. Podcasts, prior to the global health situation, began to follow in the footsteps of musical acts and comedians by taking their shows on the road. This is exactly what Dobrik and Nash did with their podcast. It’s a good opportunity to make money not only from ticket sales but in-venue merchandise transactions.

Dispo, previously known as David’s Disposables, is a mobile app that treats photos as disposables — adding a grainy, retro effect to the pictures users capture and delaying when they can view them. The venture raised $4m from an investment round led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and charges for in-app purchases, this is where any revenue is generated.

David Dobrik and Jaden Smith
Dispo
David Dobrik and Jaden Smith pose together, captured by the former’s Dispo app.

Considering he’s big in online media, moving into other forms of content makes a whole heap of sense for Dobrik. Dodgeball Thunderdome is a game show on Discovery that’s hosted by the former Viner, which no doubt will see him paid handsomely for his involvement. The movie business isn’t void of his presence either, you just have to look at his (albeit animated) appearance in 2019’s The Angry Birds Movie 2 as Axel to see a major company making use of his star power among young consumers.

In October 2020, his team filed a trademark for Doughbrik’s Pizza, meaning he’s one step closer to opening his own pizza place — not too dissimilar to MrBeast Burger. Dobrik even has his own perfume, aptly named David’s Perfume. There have been two fragrances released so far, both of which are available for purchase online.

It’s clear that Dobrik’s view extends far beyond content. Considering he’s his own IP in the world of content, it’s hard to run this side of his business without being present. When running a perfume business, a merchandise store, or a pizza establishment under his name, other people can keep those ticking. That’s where the money will really be generated in the future for the internet star, so long as he launches great products and services and markets them well.

Adam Fitch: The true tragedy of North’s closure

Published: 5/Feb/2021 23:28

by Adam Fitch
North closing doors column
North

North

In the early hours of February 5, it was announced that Danish esports organization North have ceased operations — a stark reminder that endless investment isn’t a sustainable business operation.

Parken Sport & Entertainment, the parent company of F.C. Copenhagen, and Nordisk film founded North in January 2017 as they picked up a successful Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster. They quickly made a name for themselves, especially in the Nordics, as a contender to the likes of Astralis.

The brainchild of a football club and a media company, the organization was primed for nothing but success. If you look at the genetic makeup of a successful current-day team, you’ll understand why. Let’s take FaZe Clan and 100 Thieves as examples.

Both North American organizations are known for competing, whether that’s in Call of Duty or CS:GO, but a lot of the attention that comes their way is generated by content. They each have a solid roster of creators and influencers that bring eyeballs to the brand, which then is also represented on the biggest stages across many of the premier titles.

North FIFA eSuperliga victory
North
North’s FIFA players, who have won twice in the eSuperliga, will now represent F.C. Copenhagen.

Parken Sport & Entertainment and Nordisk Film, in theory, have the experience and know-how in their respective fields to replicate the model utilized by the two organizations I’ve mentioned. I don’t think it’s a lack of resources that meant they never quite got there, either. North did indeed have some success in the server, it’s the media side of the equation that faltered.

The brand felt pretty empty, and that was somewhat acknowledged by those behind it when they felt the need to entirely change their ethos and visual identity. In early 2020, they unveiled changes that they believed would propel them into a better market position — unfortunately, the new branding fell flat. Dexerto’s own Richard Lewis did an immaculate job explaining why that was the case.

While the official announcement for North’s closure places a lot of responsibility on the global health situation for their demise, it seems more like mismanagement. New management took over in October 2019 and it only really felt like they hit their stride in the past couple of months, potentially setting themselves up for future prosperity. Today’s untimely news proves that it was too little, too late.

The co-founding entities tried to find investors to keep the organization afloat for the foreseeable future but failed in their search, according to their announcement. Now, why could that be? Either the terms of the potential cash injection were unreasonable or everybody they courted deemed North to be unworthy of a gamble — in a world where esports is more hyped in the mainstream than ever after an unusual 2020, this again suggests to me one thing: Mismanagement.

North cajunb playing
North
North’s recently-finalized CS:GO line-up are now forced to hunt for a new home.

I heard from a couple of sources that those involved with the project only knew of the organization’s impending closure just two hours or so before it was made public. This, alongside a couple of tweets recently published about future content, suggests that the decision was made last-minute. They left things too late, exhausted their options, and failed to make things happen.

Whether this was indeed a case of blatant mismanagement or travel restrictions truly was to blame for their demise, the case of North is a mark against those who claim that the health situation was a net positive for the esports industry.

I wrote about this in a previous column; there are so many roles in our industry rendered unperformable with the absence of events. It’s a damn shame. It almost invalidates their misfortunes when snake oil salesmen run around exclaiming that esports will now go mainstream because of perfect, unbelievable, amazing 2020 filled with nothing but growth.

Regardless, the point of this week’s musing isn’t to point fingers and blame people. North had the foundations for monumental growth and success and failed to reach that point, sure, but right now there are players and supporting staff who have just had the rug pulled from under them. When you think of the effects of 2020 on esports, it’s worth noting instances like this alongside the viewership metrics you’re showing off to people. I hope everybody lands on their feet and this serves as a stark reminder that vast financial backing isn’t the golden ticket to profit.