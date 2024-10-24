Aydan explains mistake that cost him $1 million early in his Fortnite career

Top Warzone pro and streamer Aydan has explained how he believes he could be $1m richer if he had done one thing in his earlier career, mainly in Fortnite.

Aydan has been one of the top names in the battle royale world for years now, really blowing up during the Fortnite years as one of the most well-known elite controller players in the world.

His fights both with and against NICKMERCS at Tilted Towers were the stuff of legend, and while he no doubt made some serious cash during those years – around $200k in prize money alone – he thinks he could have made way more.

Simply put, Aydan said, he “didn’t know how to play BR properly” at that time, and it might have seriously cost him.

Twitch: Aydan

Appearing on the Around the Bar podcast, hosted by OpTic Gaming’s Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards, Aydan spoke about his career so far, and admitted that he simply wasn’t smart enough at the time to truly capitalize on his opportunities.

“I’m telling you … I didn’t know how to play BR back then,” he said, after watching a clip of him and Nick dominating in a duos tournament. “I didn’t know how to really play BR like I do now. I’m just used to killing bots.

“I always think if I were to go back and just be a smarter player, I’d probably have an extra $1 million, no fucking joke. I’ve scammed on so many Fortnite tournaments. I was just a meathead.”

Timestamp 32:45

They went on to speak about how much money some people made in Fortnite only to have dropped the game by now, for example one player called iDropz_Bodiez, who made $130,000 from winning one tournament then was never heard of or from again.

No doubt Aydan is still in the midst of what has become a wildly successful career in battle royale games, but it’s a fascinating insight to see him still care about mistakes from years ago and how he’s learned from them since.