Entertainment

David Dobrik accused of promoting gambling to kids amid puzzle release

Published: 11/Dec/2020 19:41

by Virginia Glaze
David Dobrik 100k puzzle accused of gambling
Instagram: @100kpuzzle / YouTube: Men's Health

David Dobrik

YouTube star David Dobrik is facing scrutiny after releasing his ‘Hundred Thousand Dollar Puzzle’ challenge, which some critics believe promotes gambling to his younger viewers.

On December 10, Dobrik released ‘The Hundred Thousand Dollar Puzzle,’ a competition that challenged his viewers to purchase a puzzle that they would solve into a QR code.

Once completed, fans may scan the code and find out how much they win; prizes range anywhere from 25 cents to the coveted $100,000 the puzzle is named after.

However, fans must first purchase the puzzle itself for $30, knowing that they potential payout might only be a quarter.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THE $100,000 PUZZLE (@100kpuzzle)

For this reason, many critics are rallying against Dobrik, finding fault with his latest challenge and claiming that it lands too close to gambling — something that they feel might negatively affect younger members of his 18 million subscribers.

“Legit, the dude is selling puzzles that double as gambling machines via QR codes,” one critic wrote via Twitter. “The cost to participate in his gamble/scam is $30 (the price for the puzzle which serves as a ticket, basically). He is selling this to kids.”

“That’s f**king disgusting,” another said. “This is not puzzles, but lottery tickets. What sort of garbage person would use his platform to scam his young audience by luring them into a gambling scheme?”

Still others noticed a certain clause in the puzzle’s fine print, which states that contestants don’t even have to purchase the game in order to participate. For those unwilling to buy the $30 puzzle, they may simply mail a card with their first and last name, email address, and payment account username.

100k puzzle fine print
100puzzle.com
A clause in the ‘Hundred Thousand Dollar Puzzle’s’ fine print states that hopeful contestants don’t even need to purchase the $30 puzzle for a chance to win big.

Dobrik is far from the first YouTuber to be accused of a gambling scam; stars Jake Paul and RiceGum became the center of controversy after promoting a website encouraging their viewers to purchase “mystery boxes” with the chance of winning luxury goods — or nothing at all.

It seems that Dobrik is now the one taking heat for his latest endeavor, claiming his fans kept asking him for money. While he may have found a way to do so, his methods are coming under question.

Dobrik has yet to respond to the outrage at the time of writing.

Entertainment

Quiz: How much do you know about Logan Paul?

Published: 11/Dec/2020 19:02

by Alice Hearing
Logan Paul quiz
Instagram: Logan Paul

Logan Paul Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather

Logan Paul is one of the biggest names in internet culture and beyond. YouTube obsessives and even boxing fans will all recognize his name, but how much do you know about the globally famous star? Take our Logan Paul quiz to find out!

Logan first became famous on Vine, and then on YouTube, where he now has more than 22 million subscribers. He also runs the Impaulsive podcast, collaborates with other famous creators, and makes TikTok videos.

That’s just what he does on the internet; he is also known for his exploits in the boxing ring. The rivalry between Logan and British YouTuber KSI culminated in the pair challenging each other to a fight, the first of which took place in 2018, with a rematch being held a year later. He will be taking his boxing to the next level when he faces legend Floyd Mayweather in 2021.

Whether you’ve watched Logan’s online antics since the very beginning or if you only heard of him after his fights with KSI, we’re putting your knowledge to the test with this quiz. 15 questions – some simple, some trickier, and some as hard as Logan likes to think he is! See if you can earn the title of a true fan below.

How did you get on? That quiz sums up Logan’s life so far, but who knows what other antics he’ll get up to in the future.
For now, we know that he is getting ready for the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather exhibition match on February 20, 2021 (hope you got that one right!), meaning that there’s only a little over two months for these fighters to prepare. It will take place via Fanmio Boxing, an offshoot of the Fanmio streaming service.