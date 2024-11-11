Nadeshot accidentally leaks six-figure Twitch earnings amid subathon

Nadeshot accidentally revealed his revenue earned from Twitch amid an ongoing subathon, leaking six-figure earnings throughout the ordeal.

It’s no secret that the very top streamers on Twitch make a good living. With thousands of viewers tuning in, many forking out their hard-earned cash to subscribe and gift out subscriptions, it can be a fruitful career for those leading the pack.

From Mizkif to Ninja and even Nade’s old teammate Scump, we’ve seen countless streamers reveal their earnings over the years, some accidentally, others by choice. Just weeks ago, ex-CoD pro Parasite revealed the fact he made roughly $24,000 USD in a month from his streams on Twitch, alone.

Nadeshot was next to follow suit, thanks to a mistake amid his lengthy subathon. While Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 has been in headlines, the 100 Thieves founder has quietly been partaking in his own marathon broadcast, streaming live over the past few weeks.

On the final day, however, he accidentally clicked into the wrong tab and showed the world just how much he’s made from the subathon.

Twitch: Nadeshot Nadeshot closed the wrong tab and left his Twitch revenue on full display.

$238,146.23 USD is the exact dollar amount. This sum combines Twitch subs, ad revenue, bits, and all the rest. Nadeshot accumulated this six-figure payday over the past 30 days with just shy of 400 hours streamed in total.

Subscriptions were the leading source of revenue, and thanks to his 70/30 split with Twitch, his 48,027 subs accounted for the majority. Gifted subs alone netted him $116,771.07 USD.

The next big driver was advertisements. Running an average of roughly nine minutes of ads per hour, Nade raked in an additional $71,784.55 USD throughout the course of his subathon.

His biggest single day was November 4, where Nadeshot earned over $30,000 in one staggering shift, with the bulk of that again coming from gifted subs.

Of course, it’s worth bearing in mind that taxes haven’t yet played a role, so Nade’s actual take-home earnings will be considerably different. Though, given his recent move from Los Angeles to Texas, he’ll be pocketing far more than if he were to have stayed put given, the more relaxed tax rate in the state.