MrBeast’s manager explains how MrBeast Burger & restaurants were picked

Reed Duchscher, the manager for YouTuber superstar ‘MrBeast’, revealed some details regarding the inception of MrBeast Burger, how restaurant locations were chosen, and the future of the franchise.

MrBeast Burger took the internet by storm in December as the YouTuber’s chain emerged seemingly out of nowhere with 300 locations people could order from in the United States.

While fans still have to order off food delivery apps such as UberEats, Doordash, Grubhub, or Postmates, there is a good chance that physical locations could be coming soon.

In an interview with Blake Robbins, Duchscher explained how the idea for MrBeast Burger came from, how the locations were picked, and ultimately why they opted to go with burgers.

According to Duchscher, MrBeast Burger was in the works for over a year and even though the global health crisis may make people think otherwise, the plan was originally never to open physical stores.

Read More: ReviewBrah gives anticipated verdict on new MrBeast Burger

“Although now with the success, I think we will,” the manager hinted and noted that partnering with smaller restaurants was part of the plan.

On the topic of how the restaurant locations were chosen, Duchscher revealed that they looked at MrBeast’s YouTube channel to see what cities had the most watch-time and opted for the biggest ones.

From there, virtual dining concepts went out and partnered with existing restaurants in those areas. With 300 locations currently, the plan going forward in 2021 is to scale, but with that comes its own set of challenges.

Finally, when it came down to deciding what to serve, MrBeast wanted to do something simple and non-complex, which ruled out burritos or sushi.

“We wanted to make a simple product that other restaurants could easily make if they had the ingredients,” he explained. “So we ultimately decided on a burger.”

It will be very interesting to see what the future holds for the chain in the next few months and how the team decides to expand. Who knows – the next time you’re in the mood for a burger, maybe you could be pulling into the drive-thru of a true physical MrBeast Burger location.