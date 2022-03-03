Top 10 Richest YouTubers: MrBeast, Jake Paul & more

YouTube is home to some of the most popular influencers on the internet, many of them with tens of millions of subscribers. With all those fans, money comes too. But which YouTube creators are earning the most?

Since it launched in 2005, YouTube has hosted some of the most viral content on the internet, and thousands of creators have built their platforms from the video-sharing website, garnering a huge number of subscribers and views.

Naturally, many of these creators have gone on to make a profit from the projects they have done both on YouTube and as a result of their fame on the website.

Using data from Forbes’ list of the highest-paid YouTubers in 2021, here are the top ten richest creators on the site right now.

10. Preston Arsement

With over 12 million subscribers on his channel PrestonPlayz, this YouTuber is known for his gaming videos, his content about Minecraft garnering millions of views per video. Forbes estimated that Preston earned $16 million in 2021.

9. Logan Paul

The eldest of the Paul brothers, Logan, has had a hugely successful career as an influencer, with over 23 million subscribers on his main channel. These days, he is best known for hosting his wildly popular podcast ‘ImPaulsive,’ which has 3.7 million subscribers. In 2021, Logan was estimated to earn $18 million.

8. Dude Perfect

Dude Perfect is a sports and comedy group that regularly goes viral for performing wild and bizarre stunts, to an audience of 57 million subscribers. They earned an estimated $20 million in 2021.

7. Ryan Kaji

Ryan started YouTube when he was only four years old, and in the years since he has gone on to make huge waves with his toy-review content. His main channel has over 30 million subscribers, and his most-viewed video has been seen 2 billion times. Forbes estimated he earned $27 million in 2021.

6. Nastya

Eight-year-old Nastya has garnered an incredible 88 million subscribers on her main channel, where videos documenting different aspects of her life regularly get tens of millions of views.

Nastya was estimated to have earned $28 million in 2021.

5. Unspeakable

Nathan Graham or Unspeakable is known for running several channels, including the popular Unspeakable Gaming, where he uploads crazy Minecraft challenges that get thousands, or even millions of views. In 2021, he earned an estimated $28.5 million.

4. Rhett and Link

Rhett and Link are best known for their YouTube talk show Good Mythical Morning which has over 17 million subscribers, and has also branched off into projects like Mythical Kitchen which has nearly 2 million subscribers in its own right. Forbes estimated that in 2021, Rhett and Link earned $30 million.

3. Markiplier

Markiplier originally became well-known thanks to his gaming videos on his channel that has over 32 million subscribers, content which fans are still loving to this day. The YouTuber is also known for the huge Unus Annus project he did with CrankGameplays, which ended in 2020. Markiplier was estimated to have earned $38 million in 2021.

2. Jake Paul

Jake Paul initially made waves on YouTube with his Team Ten content, but in the years since he has become best-known for his endeavors in the world of boxing, fighting people like Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, with no plans to slow down any time soon. With boxing accounting for nearly 90% of his earnings according to Forbes, Paul reportedly earned $45 million last year.

1. MrBeast

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson started YouTube when he was just 13, and he has become one of the biggest YouTubers on the platform with his videos that often see him and his friends take on bizarre challenges, and give huge amounts of money away to charity.

With MrBeast Burger continuing to flourish and the recent launch of his Feastables chocolate bar, the star also has plenty of projects aside from his successful YouTube channel. According to Forbes, MrBeast earned $54 million in 2021, making him the highest-earning YouTuber.

Of course, it’s impossible to know exactly how much these YouTubers are earning, and as new creators are constantly on the rise, there’s no predicting who could become the next big earner.