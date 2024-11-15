FaZe Lacy blasts Twitch and claims he’s “only” making $2k a day from ads

FaZe Clan’s Lacy has hit out at Twitch after a massive drop in his ad revenue, claiming he’s now only making $2,000 a day.

When it comes to making money from live streaming, streamers have a few different avenues to go down. There are, of course, donations, subscriptions, and brand partnerships, but ad revenue has been a massive boost for some.

For some streamers who have exclusive contracts, they’ve been able to negotiate their split on ads and the number of which they have to run per stream. However, even if you don’t have such a deal, you can still make big money. That was shown when former Call of Duty pro Parasite revealed how much he’d made a few months back off Twitch.

However, FaZe Lacy has seen a massive drop in his ad revenue. As a result, he has hit out at the Amazon-owned platform for it.

“I go and check my ad revenue, and yeah, I’m not getting ad revenue. I’m not getting the correct ad revenue,” he said. “The issue with this is, I don’t even have tags in my name, I don’t talk about politics, I don’t do anything.

“My ad revenue went from $10,000 plus at some points per day to now, like, $2,000 a day. From someone who was making upwards of five figures a day, now only making $2,000 a day off ad revenue. Something is wrong! Something is going on, where my ad revenue is not correct, and it’s not what it should be.”

The FaZe Clan member said that if he wanted to make $2,000 per day he’d become a mailman instead. He must know some rich postal workers.

“So Twitch, if you don’t fix my ad revenue, and put it back to normal, I’m not going to be streaming on the platform,” Lacy also warned. “I don’t care! I don’t do this for fun. This is my job, I do this to make a living.”

As he notes, streamers like FaZe Kaysan have had their channels demonetized for using their countries as tags on Twitch.