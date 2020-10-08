David Dobrik stunned after raising $4m for disposable camera app - Dexerto

David Dobrik and his assistant Natalie Mariduena were left in utter shock after their couch idea for an app raised $4 million in investment.

The internet star announced on Wednesday that his photography app Dispo, or David’s Disposable, is being invested in by Reddit Co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

David is a social media giant with an enormous subscriber base of 26 million on his main and second channel combined, and over 22 million followers on TikTok.

Natalie celebrated the news on Instagram with a picture of her and David holding a real disposable camera, with the caption, “still can’t believe this couch idea just raised four million dollars hahaha so ridiculous, but so exciting!!”

David also expressed his disbelief, adding on his own Instagram: “We just raised 4 million dollars for Davids Disposable!!!!! Hahahahaha WHAT!!”

The app itself is designed to mimic what is like to use a real disposable camera. You take the pictures and you can’t see them until the next day at 9am. The idea came to David and Natalie after they realized just how much they loved the surprise of finding out what the pictures looked like after they were developed.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the latest investment will be used to add new features to the app, including allowing users to pool their images all in one place.

David himself has made no effort to hide his obsession with disposable cameras. He has his own alt instagram account, which has amassed 3.4 million followers, called “David’s Disposable” dedicated entirely to pictures taken with these cameras. He has even inspired other influencers including Tana Mongeau and Addison Rae to do the same.

The popular vlogger’s business plans are currently booming. He recently released a new advert with model Charlotte D’Alessio for his new perfume “David’s Perfume”, after which he had to shut down rumors that the pair were dating.

David may have potential plans to start a pizza empire too after trademarks for the phrase ‘Doughbrik’s’ were uncovered by a TikToker.

On the other hand, his YouTube channel has taken a backseat in recent months; he hasn’t posted any videos since April. Perhaps this is why.