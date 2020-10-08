 David Dobrik stunned after raising $4m for disposable camera app - Dexerto
David Dobrik stunned after raising $4m for disposable camera app

Published: 8/Oct/2020 15:33

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: David's Disposable

David Dobrik

David Dobrik and his assistant Natalie Mariduena were left in utter shock after their couch idea for an app raised $4 million in investment.

The internet star announced on Wednesday that his photography app Dispo, or David’s Disposable, is being invested in by Reddit Co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

David is a social media giant with an enormous subscriber base of 26 million on his main and second channel combined, and over 22 million followers on TikTok.

Natalie celebrated the news on Instagram with a picture of her and David holding a real disposable camera, with the caption, “still can’t believe this couch idea just raised four million dollars hahaha so ridiculous, but so exciting!!”

Natalie Mariduena David Dobrik Disposable
Instagram: David's Disposable
David has his own Instagram account dedicated to disposable pictures

David also expressed his disbelief, adding on his own Instagram: “We just raised 4 million dollars for Davids Disposable!!!!! Hahahahaha WHAT!!”

The app itself is designed to mimic what is like to use a real disposable camera. You take the pictures and you can’t see them until the next day at 9am. The idea came to David and Natalie after they realized just how much they loved the surprise of finding out what the pictures looked like after they were developed.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the latest investment will be used to add new features to the app, including allowing users to pool their images all in one place.

David himself has made no effort to hide his obsession with disposable cameras. He has his own alt instagram account, which has amassed 3.4 million followers, called “David’s Disposable” dedicated entirely to pictures taken with these cameras. He has even inspired other influencers including Tana Mongeau and Addison Rae to do the same.

The popular vlogger’s business plans are currently booming. He recently released a new advert with model Charlotte D’Alessio for his new perfume “David’s Perfume”, after which he had to shut down rumors that the pair were dating.

David may have potential plans to start a pizza empire too after trademarks for the phrase ‘Doughbrik’s’ were uncovered by a TikToker.

On the other hand, his YouTube channel has taken a backseat in recent months; he hasn’t posted any videos since April. Perhaps this is why.

Cosplay

TikTok makeup artist looks terrifying as Rick & Morty’s Mr. Meeseeks

Published: 8/Oct/2020 16:56

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Abby Roberts

Cosplay TikTok

Popular TikToker Abby Roberts has transformed herself into Mr. Meeseeks from Netflix’s Rick & Morty using only make-up, and the results are insane.

Abby Roberts (Abby artistry) is a British TikToker and makeup artist with more than 12.4 million followers on the app. Abby is well known for her incredible makeup skills, cosplay, and ridiculous transformations into different characters. Abby is also dating fellow TikToker Noen Eubanks.

Abby consistently challenges the boundaries of how far makeup can go in altering someone’s appearance, and if you thought she couldn’t turn into a cartoon, you thought wrong.

In her latest project, and potentially in the spirit of spooky season, Abby covered her entire face in blue and drew on a giant smile with terrifying teeth. She completed the look with a bright orange wig and a blue zip-up jacket.

Abby Roberts artistry tiktok
Instagram: Abby Roberts
Abby Roberts is well-known on TikTok for pushing makeup boundaries

In the Rick & Morty universe, Mr. Meeseeks is a creature that appears throughout the seasons. They are created to serve a singular purpose and will go to any length to fulfill that. When they do, they expire and vanish into the air. While they don’t sound so scary, fans of the show will know just how creepy and disturbing the creatures can be.

She captioned her video, “This is probably my scariest look this Halloween I’m sorry” and added “cause y’all needed some more nightmare fuel,” eventually admitting in a third and final TikTok that the look is “a regret.”

@abbyrartistrythis is probably my scariest look this halloween i’m sorry 💀♬ let me know… – ok

Halloween fanatics can expect exciting things from Abby in the countdown to October 31. Already this month Abby has shown off her amazing Harley Quinn cosplay, experimented with eye blood makeup.

Abby also debuted a Halloween special trailer on YouTube where she is filmed sitting on a huge red throne dressed as the devil in front of satin red curtains.

Fans can see more Halloween content on Abby’s YouTube channel every Friday at 11 am PST in October.