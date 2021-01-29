What is Dogecoin? The influencer-backed meme cryptocurrency dominating social media - Dexerto

It’s been an unprecedented start to the year — GameStop shares skyrocketed through a coordinated push from meme-loving Redditors, which led to trading apps restricting trading on the company to protect Wall Street. With this crackdown came the rise of another meme: Dogecoin.
The phenomenon behind these movements is that social media users, many of whom are not serious traders at all, all got behind a common cause to fight against traditional institutions. The majority are in it for the collective meme rather than the potential financial upside, something we’ve never seen before on this scale.
As with all things on social media, things moved fast with the GameStop meme that looked to push its stock price “to the moon.” From the value rising from $4.13 to $492.02 in just a year, to brokers deciding to interject to protect hedge funds, a lot has happened. Dexerto has covered the entire $GME stock saga to keep you in the know.
With the capabilities of meme traders in flux, albeit for an unknown amount of time, a lot of social media users are being ushered towards the next meme by influencers. Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that was started as a joke, is now on the rise. But what exactly is it and why is it on the up?
What is Dogecoin?
The legendary Doge meme is the inspiration behind the up-and-coming cryptocurrency.
With no cap on the supply of the cryptocurrency, Dogecoin is an interesting case. Conceived as a joke between software engineers Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus as a means of parodying the rise of “altcoins,” the currency is being legitimized through the sudden uptake.
Dogecoin, despite being a meme, actually has a function: it can be used to tip people on social media as a means of rewarding them for creating interesting content. It’s based on other cryptocurrencies, namely Litecoin and Luckycoin, but the ethos behind it now is being a more accessible, less controversial digital currency.
It features the famous meme that rose to prominence in 2013, which was based on a photo of a Shiba Inu dog taken by its unsuspecting, innocent owner. Internet users highjacked the image, which frames the dog in an expressive pose, adding two-word phrases in the Comic Sans font for comedic effect.
Why is Dogecoin going up?
A lot of the social media users that got behind the GameStop meme are now transferring their attention to the next in-joke, and it’s at least partly down to influential figures pointing them in that direction. People have seen what can be done if they collectively get behind an initiative, and they want to have fun while doing it. It’s peak internet.
Influencers from all corners of the internet are banding together in an attempt to raise the price of Dogecoin, but perhaps the most celebrated endorsement thus far is from the founder of Tesla and SpaceX himself, Elon Musk.
Reddit and Twitter users have set an arbitrary goal for the cryptocurrency to hit a value of $1 per coin. At the time of writing, according to CoinMarketCap, it has risen almost 300% in the past 24 hours — however, this only values it at just under $0.07.
The likes of long-time gamer and entertainment FaZe Banks and YouTuber Corinna Kopf have also gotten behind the meme-inspired currency and, if social media users have proven anything in the past few days, it’s that they can’t be underestimated. Dogecoin to the moon? Probably so, but only until the next thing comes along.
This time last year, GameStop shares — “$GME” on the stock market — were worth $4.13USD a piece. Almost exactly a year later, just one of the dying game store’s shares spiked at an incredible $492.02 each. Here’s how WallStreetBets looked to ‘beat’ their Wall Street counterparts, and in the process, sent their investments “to the moon.”
The entire internet has been awash with one thing this week: video game retailer GameStop, or rather “$GME,” and how a group of meme-powered internet investors in the /r/WallStreetBets subreddit guided its shares to an incredible 11,913.3% spike.
This won’t take long, but to understand the story, you must have an idea of “shorting” stocks, a “short-squeeze,” and why it played such a big role in the still-unfolding GameStop saga.
First, “shorting” a stock basically means betting on them going down. A short-seller will borrow shares from one party, and sell to another. When the price falls, they buy back those shares — at a cheaper price — and return them to the original owner.
Then, a “short-squeeze” is when the gamble doesn’t pay off. If the stock begins spiking again, short-sellers have to buy back in to avoid owing more on what they borrowed. That, in turn, causes the price to climb even higher than it may have originally without the push.
Note: GameStop was the most shorted stock on Wall Street this year.
The popular 2015 movie “The Big Short” describes stock shorting in great detail.
Meet the ‘heroes’: WallStreetBets
Enter /r/WallStreetBets. At this stage, the popular Reddit forum is just a touch under two million strong, and regularly chasing easy money on penny stocks and punts.
The phrase “going to the moon” is a big one in WallStreetBets.
There’s also rocket ships, “diamond hands,” and a number of less than publishable slurs that are thrown around on the subreddit that worships the ‘Wolf of Wall Street’.
Users will post their long-term punts — and short term losses — for the masses to critique, laugh at, or even join in on. Obsessions like “SPY”, “YY”, and “TSLA” regularly pop up for weeks at a time, with the whole forum pushing the shares.
18 months ago, a new contender emerged: “$GME.”
There were plenty of doubters over the stock, and fair enough. The brick-and-mortar video game store was being choked out by online purchases, and struggling to stay afloat.
On Sep. 8, 2019, however, the first turn of the wheel happened. ‘DeepF**kingValue,’ a user on the forum, revealed he had invested $53,566 in GME. He was called a few less than savory things, but he stuck to his beliefs. And, he delivered what turned out to be a very prophetic message.
“This is just the beginning.”
/r/WallStreetBets is filled to the brim with new-age investors.
GameStop stock explodes — as it happened
September, 2019
($GME at $4.41)
Fast-forward to mid-2020, and /u/DeepF**kingValue has already seen a spike in his $GME stocks. He came back talking (not really boasting) about his “tendies” — WallStreetBet’s word for profits, referencing chicken tenders — and more eager, interested Reddit investors took notice.
The self-proclaimed shill from Senior_Hedgehog sold a simple gamble: “The biggest short squeeze of your entire life.” According to the Redditor, 84% of GameStop’s stocks had been held short by Wall Street investors. It was a chance to take the “war” to short-sellers.
The April 13 post began a slow roll. The shares lifted 22% that day, and another 26% the next. It was an 18-year record for GME.
Redditor senior_hedgehog dubs Gamestop “the biggest short squeeze of your life.”
August, 2020
($GME at $5.39)
And now we come to the turning point. DeepF**kingValue had been around for some time, mainly posting GIFs and warding off doubters.
Hedgehog had done his part too, but it was just a rustle.
On Aug. 31, however, Chewy Inc co-founder Ryan Cohen disclosed a 5.8m share stake in GameStop through his RC Ventures. A 24% surge followed soon after.
Here, the saga goes viral. The WallStreetBets war had been simmering away for weeks, and hardened “morons” on the subreddit had been following closely for any scraps on when to buy in, when to double-down, and when to sell.
On January 25, however, the internet weighed in. The price explosion went truly viral. Mainstream media began reporting on the story, and that in term brought in more and more investors eager to grab a slice of the pie while it was still hot. Stocks began to rocket, and the $76.79 began to climb rapidly.
January 25, $GME closed at $76.79
The next day, $147.68 was the stock’s top spike.
Then, Wednesday toppled that ($351.94).
The $GME was well and truly on its way “to the moon,” and nearly $500.
As $GME soared in January, Reddit’s meme machined roared to life.
8am, January 27, 2021
($GME at $351.94)
“Gamestonk!!”
It was a simple tweet from Elon Musk amid all the GameStop excitement, but one that helped keep the momentum going. The share had dipped down to $301, before a $44 surge thanks to the Tesla guru. Any threats of an early dip faded away.
/r/WallStreetBets goes dark. The subreddit moderators took the forum offline for more than an hour, mentioning they were “suffering from success.”
The subreddit, which now boasts over 5.38m followers as of publication, did come back online soon after. It was flooded with memes, cries to “HOLD!” and praise for those that had stuck through the dips and their “diamond hands.”
Sellers have begun throwing their weight around on the market. A sharp dip to open the market on January 29 has seen the $GME stock slide as low as $193.60. According to his daily “YOLO” update post, DeepF**kingValue lost over $13m worth of value in 24 hours.
And that brings us to the current day, where $GME is a smidge under $200.
There’s still plenty to come in the GameStop saga, however. WSB has declared the plan far from over, and DeepF**kingValue has more call options up to April 2021 (his last were on January 15, right before the spike). He’s “still in.”