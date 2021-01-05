David Dobrik’s Warzone clutch wins bet to make his friend move to LA

David Dobrik is planning to move one of his hometown Chicago friends, John, out to Los Angeles to live and work with him after winning a Warzone bet — and John isn’t happy about it at all.

Throughout the latter half of 2020 and through 2021, Dobrik has moved his YouTube prowess over to Twitch, streaming his Warzone gameplay and reaching a new audience, including playing with pro players and top streamers such as Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff and Cesar ‘Skyz’ Bueno.

During a January 2021 stream, Dobrik brought some of his old YouTube vibes to his stream by making a huge bet with John, a friend from back home in Chicago, asking him to move to LA and work at his new pizza restaurant, Doughbriks, if they win their next game.

After a string of awful games, John reluctantly agreed, clearly not interested, saying that they “won’t win anyway” — but was livid after the match finished.

While many fans would dream of living and working with Dobrik, clearly John is a little less in awe of the YouTuber, and really didn’t want to win the game and be dragged to Los Angeles — even launching himself off of a building to try and ruin the squad’s chances of winning.

Anyone who knows Dobrik, though, will know that luck works a little differently in his world, as you can tell by the bizarre events of some of his biggest vlogs. Of course, Dobrik and fellow friend Alex Ernst managed to clutch up and win the game, with John’s evident disappointment drowned out by Dobrik’s sheer, unadulterated joy.

Saying that he’s “f**king his life up,” John jokes about working in a chemical factory and getting some lab experience then following it up by working in “a f**king pizza shop” — perhaps not the career trajectory he had planned.

It’s not exactly clear whether this is all actually going to happen, but it definitely seems as if the big move could be going ahead, especially with how both parties reacted and discussed it all after.

Now, we just have to wait and see what happens, but don’t be too surprised when you see John serving up some classic, Chicago-style deep dish alongside Dobrik in Los Angeles.