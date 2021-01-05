Logo
David Dobrik’s Warzone clutch wins bet to make his friend move to LA

Published: 5/Jan/2021 13:52

by Jacob Hale
David Dobrik is planning to move one of his hometown Chicago friends, John, out to Los Angeles to live and work with him after winning a Warzone bet — and John isn’t happy about it at all.

Throughout the latter half of 2020 and through 2021, Dobrik has moved his YouTube prowess over to Twitch, streaming his Warzone gameplay and reaching a new audience, including playing with pro players and top streamers such as Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff and Cesar ‘Skyz’ Bueno.

During a January 2021 stream, Dobrik brought some of his old YouTube vibes to his stream by making a huge bet with John, a friend from back home in Chicago, asking him to move to LA and work at his new pizza restaurant, Doughbriks, if they win their next game.

After a string of awful games, John reluctantly agreed, clearly not interested, saying that they “won’t win anyway” — but was livid after the match finished.

Dobrik has a brilliant habit of making crazy things happen, and he’s done it once again.

While many fans would dream of living and working with Dobrik, clearly John is a little less in awe of the YouTuber, and really didn’t want to win the game and be dragged to Los Angeles — even launching himself off of a building to try and ruin the squad’s chances of winning.

Anyone who knows Dobrik, though, will know that luck works a little differently in his world, as you can tell by the bizarre events of some of his biggest vlogs. Of course, Dobrik and fellow friend Alex Ernst managed to clutch up and win the game, with John’s evident disappointment drowned out by Dobrik’s sheer, unadulterated joy.

Saying that he’s “f**king his life up,” John jokes about working in a chemical factory and getting some lab experience then following it up by working in “a f**king pizza shop” — perhaps not the career trajectory he had planned.

It’s not exactly clear whether this is all actually going to happen, but it definitely seems as if the big move could be going ahead, especially with how both parties reacted and discussed it all after.

Now, we just have to wait and see what happens, but don’t be too surprised when you see John serving up some classic, Chicago-style deep dish alongside Dobrik in Los Angeles.

Warzone cheaters have already discovered how to glitch into Rebirth Island walls

Published: 5/Jan/2021 6:58

by Brad Norton
Warzone’s cheaters never seem to rest as the new Rebirth Island map now has its own game-breaking issue that allows players to stay invincible inside various walls.

It’s been a rough landing since the release of Rebirth Island with Warzone Season One. From infinite-respawn bugs to bizarre Loadout Drop issues, the new battleground has come with its fair share of problems.

Despite dropping the overall lobby size and allowing for some faster games, cheaters are still on the loose trying to eke out free wins. One way they’re achieving success is through a classic bug that has found its way to the new location.

Glitching inside of walls is nothing new to Warzone. In fact, it’s been an issue since the game launched back in March 2020. While Verdansk has seen these bugs squashed over time, Rebirth Island now has the problem back in full force.

Aaand there is another invisibility glitch in the game. Even the ATV was invisible. from CODWarzone

Midway through a regular match on January 4, Reddit user ‘3Dmo’ was wiped out in a peculiar way. Seemingly out of nowhere they started taking damage from inside. Bullets were flying out of a nearby wall, enough to take down a teammate before eventually wiping the squad.

“What?” The player yelled as they switched to the Kill-Cam. As a surprise to everyone, these mysterious bullets were actually coming from a player hiding inside the wall. They had glitched inside part of the map and were somehow able to shoot through the texture in front of them.

Not only that, but they also had an ATV inside the wall with them. They appeared to hop on the vehicle at the last moment of the Kill-Cam, but there’s no telling if they could actually drive around inside the map.

How this instance of the map-breaking glitch occurred is unknown for now. Though it’s clearly enough to ruin the experience for anyone nearby. Be sure to keep on the lookout if you’re ever near this side of the map.

This bug appears to be impacting the Chemical Engineering location on Rebirth Island. But it could soon spread to other areas.

Obviously, you could just run away and ignore the cheating player. Though if the circle happens to shrink around that location, there’s no way around this bug. Flash grenades seem to have an effect, but shooting back simply isn’t an option.

Developers are yet to respond to this particular issue. Similar bugs were quickly patched out of Verdansk, however. So expect a fix to be deployed relatively soon. 