Jeff Wittek blasts Casey Neistat for “protecting” David Dobrik by not releasing documentary

Jeff Wittek, formerly of the YouTube collective the ‘Vlog Squad’ has called out Casey Neistat for “protecting” David Dobrik, of whom he has been in beef with for multiple years, by refusing to release his documentary on the YouTuber.

In the late 2010s, David Dobrik was arguably the biggest name on YouTube. His short-form style vlogs were action-packed and full of all the debauchery you would expect from young adults in Los Angeles, a departure from the family-friendly content that had dominated the platform since ‘Adpocalypse’.

This all came crashing down in 2021 across multiple months as a series of allegations and concerns arose from Dobrik and his Vlog Squad crew.

The biggest of those was allegations of rape against Squad member Dominykas Zeglaitas, better known as ‘Durte Dom’, with footage surrounding the incident used as a bit in one of Dobrik’s videos.

Dobrik lost multiple sponsors following this incident, but since then a consistent battle the YouTuber has faced is against former collaborator Jeff Wittek, who he injured in an excavator stunt gone horribly wrong.

Throughout all of this, Casey Neistat revealed he was working on a documentary that followed Dobrik around, through all the highs and lows of his life on YouTube.

It has been a couple of years since then, and it was even previewed at SXSW, but the documentary has never been released publicly – and Neistat himself recently said that he still feels protective over David, which may be why he hasn’t posted it.

Jeff responded to this with a video titled “F**k Casey Neistat,” in which he thanked Casey for showing him the documentary and giving him ample reason to eventually due Dobrik. He then reiterated his “f**k you” to Neistat over his admission of wanting to protect David by withholding the documentary.

Jeff explained: “He said that he’s not releasing his documentary, where you sat down with a girl that was assaulted, spoke to you about her most traumatic moment of her life, and you’re going to bury the story to protect this kid, and you openly admit it.

“This girl didn’t want clout, she didn’t want to get famous, she just wanted to tell her story to get this bad guy.”

Wittek went on to discuss the Vlog Squad in present day, saying that he believes them to be waiting for Dobrik to have a career resurgence so they can come back and be popular again, but he just doesn’t see it happening.

David has been inactive on YouTube for years now, though he does still regularly post on Snapchat and also has his Doughbrik’s Pizza restaurant as a business venture.

Whether he ever makes a return to the limelight is unclear at this point, but Wittek doesn’t see it happening and he likely doesn’t want to either.