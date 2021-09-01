H3H3’s Ethan Klein claims Jeff Wittek threatened him in DMs after podcast mention

Ethan Klein, of comedy duo H3H3, has claimed that fellow YouTuber Jeff Wittek threatened him in private messages after being mentioned on the H3 podcast.

Jeff Wittek shocked the internet after revealing the serious injury he’d received after participating in a stunt for one of David Dobrik’s famously chaotic vlogs.

In the video, Dobrik swung his friends around on an excavator at high speeds in the middle of a lake. While Jeff was taking his turn on the dangerous joyride, he received an injury that doctors claimed could have resulted in the loss of his left eye.

Advertisement

The incident was recorded on film and went viral across social media. Wittek went on to create an entire documentary about the accident, but claimed he wouldn’t sue his friend for damages.

Ethan Klein brought up Wittek’s wound during a recent episode of his H3 TV Twitch stream, where he noted that Wittek had tried his hand at the Milk Crate challenge for one of Dobrik’s videos.

Read More: TikToker goes viral for crying after Logan Paul refuses to hire him

It’s worth noting that medical professionals have advised against taking part in the challenge due to the risk of “life-threatening injuries,” and TikTok has even begun removing Milk Crate videos from its platform.

Advertisement

“This f***ing guy got a traumatic brain injury from David Dobrik, and then he’s doing a f***ing crate challenge for a David Dobrik video,” Klein exclaimed. “Dude, what the f**k? I think Jeff likes doing risky s**t, he’s like an adrenaline junkie or something. Why is David allowing him to do this?”

Klein went on to state that he was leery of even mentioning Wittek on the stream, claiming that he’s threatened him in direct messages in the past after being discussed on his H3 podcast.

Read More: Trisha Paytas confuses everyone with bizarre TikTok video series

“Every time I mention Jeff, he like, threatens me in the DMs,” he added. “I have nothing to hide. I think that he’s just unwell and stuff. I don’t wanna go in on him, but sometimes I hesitate. I talk about everyone, right? But every time I mention him, the motherf****er just straight up threatens me.”

Advertisement

(Viewers can watch the clip by clicking the right arrow in the Instagram post below.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Def Noodles (@defnoodles)

This news isn’t a huge surprise to fans of Klein and Wittek; the two have gotten into drama before, after Klein called Wittek a “coward” for appearing to threaten Trisha Paytas during the fallout of the ‘Frenemies’ podcast in July.

For now, it’s unclear whether or not Wittek will react to his latest name-drop in the H3 Podcast, or if he will let old beefs lie.