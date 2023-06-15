What happened to David Dobrik? YouTuber vanishes from platform after major comeback

After his huge YouTube comeback in 2021, David Dobrik hasn’t posted on the video platform in over a year. This has left fans wondering what happened to him.

David Dobrik is one of the biggest YouTubers of all time, with a whopping 17.9 million subscribers on the video-sharing site.

Although he still has a massive fanbase on YouTube, the Slovak-born internet star hasn’t posted since March 2022, and subscribers are curious why his channel has been dormant for so long.

What happened to David Dobrik?

It seems like the 26-year-old may have shifted focus from posting to his YouTube channel to completely other endeavors.

Dobrik geared up for the launch of his pizza business ‘Doughbrik’s‘ which launched on November 12, 2022.

He also claimed he had been taste-testing pizza for “months” prior to the opening and this could be one of the main reasons he stepped back from making videos.

Even though David hasn’t been updating his YouTube channel, he has been more active on his Instagram.

His most recent post was published in May 2023 and was a giveaway of 10 Teslas in partnership with WorkNinja. Most of his other posts have also been in collaboration with other companies. Although, he has also kept his 11.1 million followers updated on his pizza business.

The YouTuber has also continued to face the fallout of injuring friend and former Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek in a 2020 incident where the 32-year-old was injured in a crane Dobrik was piloting, as well as

Wittek sustained severe injuries and has had several surgeries to try and save the vision in his eye. On June 22, Wittek filed a lawsuit against The Vlog Squad leader alleging $10 million in damages, as well as publicly denouncing their friendship and labeling him a “scumbag.”

Instagram: jeff / YouTube: VIEWS Jeff Wittek claimed he and David Dobrik are no longer friends.

The ‘Doughbrik’s’ owner has also had to handle the public sexual assault allegations against former Vlog Squad member Dominykas ‘Durte Dom’ Zeglaitis.

After the allegations surfaced, all of Dobrik’s YouTube channels were demonetized by the platform, and he lost multiple sponsorships. Although, after stepping back from the platform, he made a successful return in mid-2021 that saw him launch back into the spotlight.

Although his channel is still massively popular, David hasn’t posted in quite some time, and fans are wondering when he’ll finally make a big comeback.