Jeff Wittek opens up on Trisha Paytas’ podcast about “disturbing” David Dobrik lawsuit

Jeff Wittek has shared “disturbing” details about his lawsuit against David Dobrik while appearing on Trisha Paytas’ podcast on YouTube.

In 2020, Wittek was left with brain damage, a fractured skull, a broken hip and foot, and a lacerated face after a stunt involving a tractor operated by Dobrik went wrong.

The near-fatal accident saw the pair’s friendship come to an end, with Wittek ultimately suing Dobrik in 2022 for $10 million in damages – despite initially claiming he wouldn’t do so the year prior.

Now, two years after the lawsuit was announced and four years since the accident, Wittek has opened up about the ordeal while appearing on Paytas’ podcast, Just Trish.

(Topic begins at 16:00)

Wittek admitted it initially took him a while to “process” the situation as he was still friends with Dobrik at the time. Nonetheless, Wittek now believes the once-popular YouTuber purposely put him in danger for content, claiming Dobrik likes “when people get a little hurt.”

Wittek’s healing process is still ongoing for his long list of injuries, with an impending surgery expected to cost approximately $80,000. He went on to reveal he can still “barely see” following the accident and has been left with “blurry” vision, as well as diminished depth perception.

Due to his ongoing health issues, Wittek said he felt the lawsuit money was “deserved” and “owed” as he had been left “paying for all this sh**” out of his pocket: “[Dobrik’s] responsibilities, his actions, are now costing me a lot of f***ing money.”

Wittek also said that he is “fueled by revenge”, telling Paytas that although he didn’t “care that much about money”, he thought it would be “nice” to be “richer” than Dobrik. He jokingly added, “Just to be like ‘Look, I did it with one eye motherf***er.'”

As of now, it’s not clear when the lawsuit will be settled – though Wittek shared he hopes the case goes to trial.