TikToker goes viral for crying after Logan Paul refuses to hire him

Logan Paul is one of the biggest YouTubers out there — but he’s not looking to hire just anyone to his team, much to one TikToker’s dismay.

Coming off his fight with Floyd Mayweather, it’s safe to say that Logan Paul has become a major name in the world of influencer boxing and beyond (even though he claims he’s becoming more of a crypto-focused businessman over an entertainer).

Thus, it stands to reason that the social media star — who boasts over 23 million subscribers — attracts a fair amount of fans, hopefuls, and other professionals looking to get a bit of his shine.

This exact situation went down during the final press conference for the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley bout on August 26, when TikToker Austin Wallace snuck himself backstage with the aim of asking Logan for a job.

Unfortunately, it didn’t exactly go as planned. Wallace began his video in tears, explaining to viewers that he’d left his hometown in Ohio and a $100k yearly salary to join Paul’s team in Los Angeles and make the big bucks.

Wallace then showed footage of himself approaching Logan backstage with his phone recording the entire scene — and it’s safe to say that Logan wasn’t interested in taking the guy on his squad.

“I can’t be a mentor right now, alright?” Paul said between protests from Wallace. “I’m a f**k-up myself. I need a mentor. I didn’t have connections or people around me. I had Jake. I had a brother. Do you have people, do you have friends?”

“I don’t,” Wallace answered.

“You don’t have friends?” an incredulous Paul asked.

Wallace’s tearful video quickly went viral on TikTok and even attracted the attention of Jake Paul, who mocked Wallace’s pleas for a job in another clip.

It doesn’t look like Wallace is letting the oodles of comments roasting him get him down, though, as he even went to the trouble of making a T-Shirt “embracing” the negative feedback he’s gotten in the wake of his viral job search.

In fact, Wallace even uploaded a vlog explaining his past, claiming that his family didn’t have much resources growing up. He then set a goal for himself that, in a year, he’d be living the high life as a content creator in LA and claimed he’d been contacted by big-time TikTokers.

“It didn’t work out the way that I wanted it, and everyone thinks I was trying to get a handout,” he said. “By this point, it just pushed me to do more. This is the beginning of my journey — my long, long journey. Let’s go!”

It’s noteworthy that Logan wasn’t the first influencer he’d approached for a job; Wallace also approached Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, asking if it was possible for him to meet with Jake Paul, and had even created a TikTok manifesting his spot on Jake’s media team.

While a role on the Paul bros’ squad wasn’t in the cards for Wallace this go-round, he certainly seems bound and determined to carve his own spot out in the ever-growing sphere of social media celebrities.