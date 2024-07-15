Kick streamer ‘LilMixy’ is at the center of a viral online feud after a YouTuber knocked the phone out of his cameraman’s hand when the influencer ‘mocked’ his partner’s trauma as part of a “dehumanizing” prank.

An influencer’s ‘practical joke’ didn’t go over well after he made fun of a person’s “most traumatic moment.”

LilMixy was walking up to strangers in a shopping mall and asking them to describe their most traumatic experience. When they’d tell him, he and his friends would loudly say, “Womp womp,” as though mocking their difficult pasts.

Things didn’t go well for Mixy after he did this to a person who described their mother “throwing a lot of sh*t around the apartment and [breaking] a lot of stuff” when they were younger.

This person happened to be named Crystal, who was the partner of a YouTuber by the name ‘Goop Videos,’, real name Ben. After hearing about the incident between Crystal and Mixy, Ben came to the mall to find them.

While searching for Crystal, Ben ran into the streamer and his friends — and delivered a one-liner that’s going viral on social media before smacking the camera out of the cameraman’s hand and tossing it back to Mixy.

“I’m not shaking your hand,” Ben said. “What’s my most traumatic experience? I don’t know, but I know what yours is.”

The incident didn’t end there. Mixy and his crew continued to follow Ben around the mall, confronting him in a GameStop, where they accused him of “pulling [his] ass out in front of a five-year-old” — something Mixy would also allege in a tweet about the situation.

Ben would later recount his version of events in a YouTube video on July 14, nearly two weeks after the initial confrontation occurred.

According to him, his partner, Crystal, had been a victim of abuse from several of their family members for “twenty years,” and hearing that their experiences had been made light of didn’t fly with him.

“They messed with my partner, downplayed their abuse, and I wasn’t gonna take that lightly,” Ben said. “Especially for somebody that I love dearly and has been through hell and back for most of their life.”

Ben confirmed that the streamer had his “five-year-old cousin” with him, saying that Mixy was “corrupting a young mind” by demonstrating such behavior in front of the youngster. He also acknowledged that he did “moon” the group afterward, saying he “probably shouldn’t have done that.”

He went on to say that he’d never intended to fight the streamers, but wanted to make them a “meme” — something he says he’s successfully accomplished thanks to the viral clip of the incident.

At the time of writing, commenters have come out in droves to support Goop Videos, with one user writing: “This is why social media is a poison. Good on you for being a protective partner.”

“You’re a rare breed of man who ACTUALLY protects their partner, my respect for you has grown substantially,” another wrote.

Mixy, for his part, has made light of himself “getting canceled” by netizens as the clip continues to circle social media.