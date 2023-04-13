Ethan Klein reveals agency that allegedly stole $600k has paid him back

H3H3’s Ethan Klein has finally been paid back after BBTV, an agency he signed with, allegedly stole $600,000 from him over the course of several years.

Ethan Klein is a prominent content creator who has been through the legal wringer several times over the course of his career on YouTube.

In 2017, he and wife Hila Klein underwent a highly-publicized battle over copyright infringement, in which they ultimately came out on top.

Years later, the couple faced a lawsuit from Triller after showing footage from Jake Paul’s boxing match against Ben Askren on a podcast episode — a battle they also ended up winning.

Article continues after ad

YouTube: H3 Podcast Ethan Klein is a prominent YouTuber best known for his H3H3 podcast channel.

Now, yet another major victory has happened for Ethan and the H3H3 crew after an MCN he used purportedly stole over half a million dollars from him over the course of several years.

On April 8, Klein uploaded a video claiming that BBTV, a management company he’d signed with, had purportedly stolen $620,000 from him… and he was worried he wouldn’t get paid back.

“My fear is that they don’t have the money and that these guys are on the verge of declaring bankruptcy,” he expressed in the video. “I’ve been reading over the contract and my remedies are not that much. I could unlink immediately without giving a 30-day notice if I was afraid that they were going to go bankrupt.”

Article continues after ad

He even claimed that, as punishment for terminating his contract with the agency, he’d likely have to pay back his $10,000 signing bonus — something he was happy to do if it came down to it.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Ethan Klein announces major win in BBTV money scandal

Luckily, it doesn’t look like this is the case. According to an April 13 tweet from Klein, BBTV has paid him back.

“BBTV has paid us back, money secured and in the bank,” Klein wrote.

Fans were quick to congratulate Klein on his victory, marking a positive ending to this otherwise hand-wringing saga of BBTV’s purported money mismanagement.

Article continues after ad

For more entertainment news, check out our full coverage here on Dexerto.