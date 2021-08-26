TikTok is removing “dangerous” Milk Crate Challenge videos after serious injuries occur

TikTok is taking steps to mitigate videos showing “dangerous acts” on its platform by removing Milk Crate Challenge clips after medical professionals cautioned against the trend.

TikTok has become quite the haven for trends and memes on the internet these days. Birthing everything from vintage hair hacks to viral pasta recipes and more, TikTok is the public square for all things hip and happening.

However, not every TikTok craze is worth taking part in. In fact, plenty of dangerous trends have popped up on the platform in the past, including things like the Nutmeg Challenge and even a garlic-up-the-nose sinus cleanse.

The latest unsafe trend on the site involves a mountain of milk crates. Challengers must both ascend and descend the unstable stack of boxes without falling to the ground — a task that is easier said than done.

Surgeons claim injuries are resulting from the Milk Crate Challenge

In fact, so many injuries have been resulting from the challenge that medical professionals are urging TikTok users to pass on this particular contest.

Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Shawn Anthony told the Today Show that hospitals are already seeing a laundry list of wounds from the Milk Crate Challenge, including “broken wrists, shoulder dislocations, ACL and meniscus tears, as well as life-threatening conditions like spinal cord injuries.”

The orthopaedic surgeries required to fix problems caused by this may fall under the umbrella of “elective surgeries” Might not want to tempt the trauma gods if you live south of the Mason-Dixon https://t.co/WHQtgeo0gB — George Gantsoudes #BLM (@Peds_Ortho) August 22, 2021

TikTok issues a statement on removing Milk Crate Challenge videos

It seems that, as a result of this information, TikTok is now pulling videos of users taking part in the challenge from its platform.

In a statement regarding the Milk Crate madness, TikTok claimed that it “prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content.”

2021 will be defined by the milk crate challenge pic.twitter.com/DQjTrVEQbh — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 23, 2021

“We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off,” they added.

It looks like the heyday of the Milk Crate Challenge is at an end… but there’s no telling what new craze will pop up in its place. Let’s just hope that it’s one that won’t send users to the ER!