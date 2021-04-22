Vlog Squad’s Jeff Wittek reveals how David Dobrik caused his life-threatening accident - Dexerto

Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek has finally revealed what happened to his eye, in a new video where he shows footage of a dangerous excavator stunt for David Dobrik’s vlog gone wrong.

While the Vlog Squad used to be one of the most popular creator groups on YouTube, the recent sexual assault controversy involving Durte Dom led to David Dobrik getting demonetized by YouTube, and dropped by many of his key sponsors.

As a member of the squad, Jeff Wittek made videos on the situation and even went on the Frenemies podcast with Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas to share his side of the story. While he mentioned that something had happened to his eye, he didn’t want to explain what happened to it at the time, leaving viewers curious.

In a new documentary YouTube series, Jeff has finally explained what happened to his eye, and it directly involves David Dobrik.

He explained that the group had been doing a lot of stunt videos, and their latest idea was to put an excavator vehicle in a lake and swing people around from a rope.

The footage shows various members giving the risky stunt a go, until Jeff decided to try it out for himself. The YouTuber said: “I just jumped out of a plane 20 times. What’s the worst that could happen if I swing from a rope over a one-foot deep lake?”

However, he then went on to say: “I didn’t know I was gonna go that fast. So I grabbed the rope, and I tried to make a goddamn funny video for people. But this is where I made a mistake. I forgot that the biggest f***ing idiot I know was driving it.”

Warning: Footage may be distressing

TW: I’ve never felt so angry at a dumb ass influencer before. David Dobrik needs to be stopped. He’s always been irresponsible at his friends expense for YOUTUBE videos. He COULD have been charged with manslaughter had Jeff been inches closer to the excavator. IM LIVIDDDDD pic.twitter.com/eT2wEde46k — Kat (@katmauvearts) April 22, 2021

David could be seen spinning the vehicle around with Jeff hanging from the rope, but suddenly he started to fly towards the camera, with David in the background saying, “oh sh*t.” People could be seen running towards Jeff after it became clear something was seriously wrong.

In an earlier teaser for the documentary, Jeff spoke to a doctor about the incident showing gruesome images of his injuries. The doctor said: “If that would have entered 3 millimeters higher, and been on the same angle, it would have cut your eye right in half.” They added that the YouTuber “would have died” if it was a few inches the other way.

Many viewers were angry with David for endangering his friend, calling him “irresponsible.”

Jeff Witteck almost died filming one of David Dobrik’s vlog, he has life long injuries, physically and mentally. I can’t believe how irresponsible you can be, when you’re willing to risk your “friends” life for content. There’s a serious lack of empathy and common sense. pic.twitter.com/ZNcwHjHcA7 — alli (@allisonprivera) April 20, 2021

Jeff has revealed that there will be more information about the accident in the next episode of the documentary, with clips from David himself talking about the incident.