H3H3 challenges Logan Paul to sue him amid Coffeezilla feud

YouTube commentator Ethan Klein of H3H3 has publicly challenged Logan Paul to sue him amid the latter’s ongoing feud with cryptocurrency investigator Coffeezilla.

Logan Paul is currently embroiled in a controversy involving his 2021 NFT game, CryptoZoo.

Paul’s game was publicly called out by cryptocurrency-focused YouTuber Coffeezilla, who made a three-part video series in late 2022 calling out the influencer for what he deemed a “scam” that purportedly took advantage of his fans.

Paul replied to Coffeezilla in a YouTube video on January 3, 2023, where he threatened legal action against the influencer for including an “illegal recording” of a private conversation in his investigative series.

“I suggest you use the money from your Patreon to hire a good lawyer, you’re gonna need it,” Paul said in his response. “See you in court.”

Since then, multiple content creators across the internet have weighed in on the situation — the latest of which is H3H3’s Ethan Klein, who seems eager to check Paul’s threats of taking his battle with Coffeezilla to court.

H3H3’s Ethan Klein calls out Logan Paul over “scam” accusations

Klein publicly called out Logan in a biting tweet on January 4, saying he’d be game to take legal action against the YouTuber if that’s where things are headed.

“Since Logan Paul seems eager to sue [Coffeezilla] for defamation let me say this; Logan Paul is a scammer, a serial scammer, actually, and I’ve been saying this for a long time,” he wrote. “So if you want to sue someone for defamation, Logan Paul, please include me too, you scammer.”

Although Paul has yet to respond to Klein’s post, he did upload an episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast that same day, where he further expounded upon the Cryptozoo controversy and claimed he was advised to “stay silent” when the game first broke down in 2021.

For now, it looks like Paul is still facing criticism on all fronts — but he’s not the only influencer getting flamed right now.

YouTuber KSI also facing backlash from names like Tyron Woodley, Slim Albaher, and Joe Fournier after picking FaZe Temperrr as a replacement when Dillon Danis dropped out of their January 14 fight earlier this morning… so it looks like both business partners are taking the heat.