Dana White laughs off “one-sided” Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather bout

Dana White commented on Logan Paul’s upcoming exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, and he believes it’s going to be a “one-sided ridiculous ass-whooping.”

Logan Paul shocked the world when he announced that he would step into the ring against Floyd Mayweather. He lost his only professional boxing fight against KSI, who was equally inexperienced. Now, he’s about to take on the greatest boxer in the modern era.

Logan has been optimistic but humble about his odds. It’s a stark contrast to his brother, who thinks he can beat Conor McGregor. But while everyone from Joe Rogan to Mike Tyson has shared their thoughts on the fight, none were as harsh as UFC President Dana White.

TMZ Sports interviewed Dana and asked him about the fight, and he didn’t hold back. “This is going to be such a one-sided ridiculous ass-whooping, he said. “It’s not even gonna be funny.”

“It’s gonna be bad,” he added. “I don’t dislike any one of these kids. But if Floyd Mayweather really shows up and goes in and fights this kid, it’s going to be an ass-whooping like nobody has ever seen before.”

“Logan’s gonna find out what speed is,” he said. “Speed is power! When you get hit with sh*t that you don’t see coming and when a guy like Floyd Mayweather starts putting it on you, it’s not even going to be a fight. It’s going to be ridiculous. It’s going to be the worst ass-whooping you’ve ever seen.”

To wrap things up, Dana referred to Logan’s height and weight advantage. However, he believes it won’t make a difference. “Take the size difference and all the other things,” he added. “It’s gonna look like what a grown man can do to his kid.”

The exhibition bout between Logan and Floyd is supposed to happen sometime in February 2021. However, a series of cryptic posts has sparked rumors it might have been postponed.

Either way, the fight is expected to happen at some point. It will be interesting to see whether Dana’s prediction comes true. After all, it’s the outcome most people expect.

However, Logan might have an ace up his sleeve and rise against the odds to cause an upset.