Logo
Entertainment

Dana White laughs off “one-sided” Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather bout

Published: 24/Jan/2021 0:43

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Logan Paul Dana White
Instagram: @loganpaul / Wikimedia Commons

Share

Logan Paul Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather

Dana White commented on Logan Paul’s upcoming exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, and he believes it’s going to be a “one-sided ridiculous ass-whooping.”

Logan Paul shocked the world when he announced that he would step into the ring against Floyd Mayweather. He lost his only professional boxing fight against KSI, who was equally inexperienced. Now, he’s about to take on the greatest boxer in the modern era.

Logan has been optimistic but humble about his odds. It’s a stark contrast to his brother, who thinks he can beat Conor McGregor. But while everyone from Joe Rogan to Mike Tyson has shared their thoughts on the fight, none were as harsh as UFC President Dana White.

Instagram: @loganpaul
Logan Paul will do his best to try and take Floyd Mayweather down.

TMZ Sports interviewed Dana and asked him about the fight, and he didn’t hold back. “This is going to be such a one-sided ridiculous ass-whooping, he said. “It’s not even gonna be funny.”

“It’s gonna be bad,” he added. “I don’t dislike any one of these kids. But if Floyd Mayweather really shows up and goes in and fights this kid, it’s going to be an ass-whooping like nobody has ever seen before.”

“Logan’s gonna find out what speed is,” he said. “Speed is power! When you get hit with sh*t that you don’t see coming and when a guy like Floyd Mayweather starts putting it on you, it’s not even going to be a fight. It’s going to be ridiculous. It’s going to be the worst ass-whooping you’ve ever seen.”

To wrap things up, Dana referred to Logan’s height and weight advantage. However, he believes it won’t make a difference. “Take the size difference and all the other things,” he added. “It’s gonna look like what a grown man can do to his kid.”

The exhibition bout between Logan and Floyd is supposed to happen sometime in February 2021. However, a series of cryptic posts has sparked rumors it might have been postponed.

Either way, the fight is expected to happen at some point. It will be interesting to see whether Dana’s prediction comes true. After all, it’s the outcome most people expect.

However, Logan might have an ace up his sleeve and rise against the odds to cause an upset.

Entertainment

Viewers roast Twitch for giving community award to a literal bot

Published: 24/Jan/2021 0:35

by Bill Cooney
Twitch

Share

Twitch

Twitch made a major blunder by giving a community participation award to an honest-to-goodness bot account, and it quickly became the most memed moment from the entire awards stream.

Whether it was the fact most people had to spend the majority of the year inside or something else, 2020 was a record-breaking year for Twitch no matter how you look at it, with more people tuning in than ever before

At the end of the year, Twitch announced they would be holding a “participation ceremony” in January to recognize those users who went above and beyond to make the site into the community we know today. Apparently, you didn’t even have to be a real person to be eligible for an award, either.

Gootecks responds to PogChamp removal
Cross Counter TV/Twitch
Twitch had a wild 2020, from the emergence of Among Us, to the site replacing the infamous “pogchamp” emote.

Awards were given out in all kinds of categories, but the one that stuck out was for “most raids performed in 2020.” Raiding is when a streamer sends their viewers to another channel, usually done at the end of a stream. It’s a great way to give smaller channels some of the spotlight, but apparently Twitch wasn’t aware you don’t have to be human to do so.

One of the hosts, Twitch streamer Elspeth, excitedly announced that the user who had performed the most raids in 2020 was none other than “electricallongboard” with over 1,000 during the course of the year.

There’s just one problem here though, as chat and other streamers watching almost instantly pointed out, electricallongboard is simply a bot that automatically hosts other channels, it’s not a human or even technically a member of the community. It’s more of an annoyance to actual streamers than anything else.

“That’s just one of those stupid bot accounts that raids you,” streamer Zach Bussey laughed while watching it play out. “That account should be banned from Twitch, oh my god, what kind of world do we live in.”

Obviously, electricallongboard didn’t have anything to say on their big win since they’re a non-sentient program completing an assigned task, but it’s a big win for Twitch bots of all types without a doubt.

Along with this slip-up, there were also issues with the moderation, or lack thereof, during the stream, with viewers “spewing hate speech and harassing the guest streamers.”

Twitch hasn’t replied to either of these situations as of yet, but bots and hate speech were two of the site’s biggest issues in 2020, successful as it was, and it seems like there’s still some work to be done on both.