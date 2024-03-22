Logan Paul wants rematch against “beatable” Floyd Mayweather on one condition

Boxer and WWE US Champion Logan Paul says he’s had talks to take on Floyd Mayweather in a rematch and wants to knock the 47-year-old out.

Logan Paul went the distance with undefeated boxing great Floyd Mayweather back in 2021 and there’s been bad blood between the two ever since.

For months after their bout, the influencer demanded Mayweather pay him for their match, insisting that he pony up some missing cash for their exhibition.

Speaking with Graham Bensinger about how the fight would go if they faced off now, Logan revealed that he firmly believes he’d win.

“I was so enthralled at the idea of fighting Floyd Mayweather, in my head he’s this 5’2 giant, but he’s just 5’2,” Paul explained. “He’s beatable. I’m a YouTuber and I went eight rounds with the greatest fighter of all time.”

‘The Maverick’ went on to say that he’d be willing to battle Mayweather again, only because he’s “excited” at the prospect he could be the only person to knock him out.

“I would also request ten rounds, because I was coming alive at the end,” Paul added.

The WWE star also revealed that he was asked to step in on short notice as a replacement fighter when Mayweather was scheduled to fight in Dubai, but said no because his goal would be to beat him.

“I think it’s doable, I just need to train properly,” Logan proclaimed before turning hid attention back to the money. “And if I fought him again it wouldn’t be 85/15, it’s 50/50.”