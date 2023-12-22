Logan Paul says he would lose to Jake Paul in the boxing ring

Logan Paul says he would lose to Jake Paul in the boxing ringYouTube: IMPAULSIVE Clips
Logan Paul has admitted he might not have the upper hand if he were to ever face off with his younger brother, Jake Paul in the boxing ring.
The Paul brothers took over as two of the world’s most prolific influencer-boxers since playing a pivotal role in the trend’s popularization back in 2018.
Both have claimed numerous big wins over the years, Jake mostly recently defeating professional boxer Andre August with a KO in Round 1. Although Logan has now retired, that wasn’t before his victory against former mixed martial artist Dillon Danis.
Now, in the latest episode of Logan’s podcast, Impaulsive, the two brothers have revealed who they think would win were they to touch gloves in the ring.
Discussing Jake’s win against August, Logan said he was proud of his little brother and even went so far as to claim Jake meant “everything” to the combat industry.
“I understand the sport… like pretty f****** well. But I always, you know, thought in my head… if me and Jake fought like it would definitely be a fight,” Logan said. “But I have to say — purely because I’m prideful — that I would win.”
However, Logan then admitted, “On your podcast, Jasper asked me — he’s like point-blank, ‘Do you think you can beat Jake,’ I’m like ‘F*** no, the hell no.'”
According to the older Paul brother, Logan realized why he felt this way after watching Jake’s match with August. He continued, “It’s so clear now how technical of an understanding you have as a boxer that I simply lack… You’re a much smarter athlete than I think people give you credit for.”
Jake agreed with his brother, doubling down and crediting his team as a “boxing encyclopedia” who helped him focus on the “basic fundamentals” and correct any mistakes.
“So that’s what people I think are starting to see after only two camps with [the team]… we’ve been working together for five months and that’s already the difference,” Jake said.
“People should be scared, they should be very scared,” he continued. “Because at the end of the day, I’m more athletic than every single boxer in the whole entire sport and stronger than them.”
