Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight date & PPV prices announced

YouTube star Logan Paul and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather have officially revealed the date for their upcoming fight, which was long-speculated between the two giants but remained unconfirmed until recently.

After facing off with fellow YouTuber KSI in the boxing ring twice, it seems that Logan Paul is taking his fighting skills to the next level bytaking on legendary undefeated professional boxer, Floyd Mayweather.

The two hit it off on Twitter in a number of small spats, but nothing seemed to be confirmed, even after news outlets preemptively reported on the match. Now, the deal is finally on, and Dexerto has all the info you need to tune into this unprecedented event.

When is Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather?

Fear not, fans won’t have to wait long for this one. The Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather exhibition match is set for February 20, 2021, meaning that there’s only a little over two months for these fighters to prepare.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

Where to watch Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather

While previous YouTube boxing fights went down on DAZN — as seen in the case of Jake Paul vs AnEsonGib and Logan Paul vs KSI 2 — Logan Paul’s bout with Floyd Mayweather will take place via Fanmio Boxing, an offshoot of the Fanmio streaming service.

It’s also worth noting that the fight is currently listed as a “Super Exhibition.” The rules for this event have yet to be released, but it’s clear that this is not an proper “official” bout.

How much will it cost to watch the fight?

Fanmio has already listed its prices for the pay-per-view event, with costs starting at $24.99.

However, after 1 million PPV are sold, the price will jump up to $34.99. It’s better for viewers to get in early, while they can — after December 29, prices will hike up to $59.99, and increase on February 11 to $69.99.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

As previously mentioned, Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather have quite a history of trash-talking between them; in late November, Paul bragged that he could take out Mayweather in a street fight.

Mayweather was quick to hit back in a pointed tweet, clearly hinting that Paul could get the work before he heads off to perform in Japan again. Only recently, Logan claimed that the reason the fight hadn’t been set in stone yet was that Floyd “can’t read” – just another in a long line of insults the pair have thrown at each other.

These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games. 3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch. @loganpaul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again. — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) November 19, 2020

It seems that the time has finally come, leading to one of the biggest showdowns in YouTube boxing history. Who would have thought that a bitter rivalry between two of YouTube’s biggest stars would lead to this?