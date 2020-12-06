Logo
Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight date & PPV prices announced

Published: 6/Dec/2020 23:22 Updated: 6/Dec/2020 23:34

by Virginia Glaze
Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight poster
Instagram: Fanmio

Logan Paul Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather

YouTube star Logan Paul and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather have officially revealed the date for their upcoming fight, which was long-speculated between the two giants but remained unconfirmed until recently.

After facing off with fellow YouTuber KSI in the boxing ring twice, it seems that Logan Paul is taking his fighting skills to the next level bytaking on legendary undefeated professional boxer, Floyd Mayweather.

The two hit it off on Twitter in a number of small spats, but nothing seemed to be confirmed, even after news outlets preemptively reported on the match. Now, the deal is finally on, and Dexerto has all the info you need to tune into this unprecedented event.

When is Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather?

Fear not, fans won’t have to wait long for this one. The Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather exhibition match is set for February 20, 2021, meaning that there’s only a little over two months for these fighters to prepare.

 

Where to watch Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather

While previous YouTube boxing fights went down on DAZN — as seen in the case of Jake Paul vs AnEsonGib and Logan Paul vs KSI 2 — Logan Paul’s bout with Floyd Mayweather will take place via Fanmio Boxing, an offshoot of the Fanmio streaming service.

It’s also worth noting that the fight is currently listed as a “Super Exhibition.” The rules for this event have yet to be released, but it’s clear that this is not an proper “official” bout.

How much will it cost to watch the fight?

Fanmio has already listed its prices for the pay-per-view event, with costs starting at $24.99.

However, after 1 million PPV are sold, the price will jump up to $34.99. It’s better for viewers to get in early, while they can — after December 29, prices will hike up to $59.99, and increase on February 11 to $69.99.

 

As previously mentioned, Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather have quite a history of trash-talking between them; in late November, Paul bragged that he could take out Mayweather in a street fight.

Mayweather was quick to hit back in a pointed tweet, clearly hinting that Paul could get the work before he heads off to perform in Japan again. Only recently, Logan claimed that the reason the fight hadn’t been set in stone yet was that Floyd “can’t read” – just another in a long line of insults the pair have thrown at each other.

It seems that the time has finally come, leading to one of the biggest showdowns in YouTube boxing history. Who would have thought that a bitter rivalry between two of YouTube’s biggest stars would lead to this?

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.