Logan Paul claims WWE is more difficult than boxing Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Logan Paul made a shocking claim on his recent Pat McAfee Show appearance, telling viewers that Kevin Owens — not Floyd Mayweather Jr. — is the toughest opponent of his combat sports career.

Logan Paul has gone from a social media star to a bonafide WWE superstar. But fans will remember that Paul had a brief boxing run before his professional wrestling career began.

Paul’s exhibition fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr., an undefeated former boxing champion, amassed over a million pay-per-view buys and helped build up the influencer scene in combat sports.

In the lead-up to Wrestlemania 40, Paul appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and explained why fighting fellow WWE star Kevin Owens presents a tougher challenge than dealing with Mayweather Jr.

“I can’t believe I’m about to say this,” Paul remarked. “Fighting Kevin Owens was harder than fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr.”

The live audience — and McAfee’s crew — couldn’t hide their shock. An audible “woah” echoed throughout the arena.

“Let me tell you something,” Paul continued. “Wrestling is the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. There is no industry that requires the amount of skillsets like the WWE.”

Paul says that when he’s boxing, he only has to focus on one thing — the man standing across from him. In the WWE, however, “The Maverick” claims that there are more variables than fans could imagine.

“When I’m wrestling, I’m worried about 60,000 people in the arena, and it’s my job to make sure they got their money’s worth. And I take that very, very seriously,” Paul explained.

Owens, a long-time WWE veteran, is lauded as one of the best in-ring performers in the company. He demands excellence from any opponent.

Paul naming “KO” as his most formidable opponent says as much about professional wrestling as it does Owens.

For WWE athletes, it’s all about putting on a show for every fan in attendance. In boxing, the only thing that matters is winning. That, Paul says, is the difference.

