Logo
Entertainment

Joe Rogan praises Jake & Logan Paul as “legitimate tough guys”

Published: 18/Dec/2020 11:18

by Georgina Smith
Joe Rogan on his podcast next to image of Paul brothers in training gear

Share

Jake Paul Joe Rogan Logan Paul

Podcaster Joe Rogan has shared his thoughts on social media stars Jake and Logan Paul and their boxing skills, explaining that he sees the pair as “legitimate tough guys” contrary to some critics.

In the past few years, influencer boxing has risen in popularity, seeing stars like Joe Weller, Logan Paul, and KSI fighting it out for an audience of millions of live viewers, pulling in a huge amount of revenue.

The media attention the fights received promptly began to draw in huge name in pro-boxing, and recently Logan Paul was announced to be fighting Floyd Mayweather in February. Additionally, following Jake’s win against Nate Robinson in November, he has now revealed that he’s “dedicating his life” to defeating Conor McGregor.

Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight poster
Instagram: Fanmio
Floyd announced the fight between the pair on December 6.

The seemingly rather unlikely pairings have got people weighing in on whether the Paul brothers are really as capable as they make themselves out to be, or if these fights are all just for show.

Never one to shy away from hot topics, Joe Rogan had something to say about the two social media stars and their boxing ambitions in episode 1580 with Andrew Schulz, defending them against criticism.

Speaking on youngest brother Jake, Rogan said “dude, he’s good. So is his brother. We played a video of his brother wrestling Paulo Costa, his brother is f***ing legit. He’s a legit athlete,” referring to eldest brother Logan.

Topic starts at 28:54

He also spoke about the preconception of the brothers that they’re just YouTube pranksters at heart, explaining that he thinks they have genuine strength as fighters. “You’ve gotta give credit where credit is due. I know those guys like to troll. But Jake and his brother are legitimate tough guys.”

The comments come amid a huge wave of doubt from critics over whether Logan Paul has bitten off more than he can chew with his upcoming fight against Mayweather in February, but it certainly seems like Rogan believes the Paul brothers are stronger than many give them credit for.

Entertainment

Twitch clarifies ‘simp’ and ‘virgin’ ban after streamer outrage

Published: 18/Dec/2020 6:49

by Andrew Amos
Twitch on mobile phone
Unsplash: Caspar Rubin / Twitch

Share

Twitch

Twitch’s new harassment rules have come under fire for banning words such as “simp,” “virgin,” and “incel.” However, the Amazon-owned company has clarified the terms aren’t being ‘blanket banned,’ and context will be taken into consideration.

Twitch came under fire on December 16 for introducing new changes to their “Hateful Conduct” policy that banned streamers and viewers from using words like “simp,” “incel,” and “virgin.”

The change in policy, which is set to be enacted on January 22, 2021, will apply both to chat and conduct on the screen. They are not the only words Twitch are cracking down on, with the Amazon-owned company looking towards all “sexually-focused terms” used “negatively.”

The policy fell flat with the community, with many questioning Twitch’s ability to judge nuance in comments given the platform’s recent track record with suspensions.

However, the company has released a statement clearing up misconceptions about the policy, stating they won’t be enacting a “blanket ban.” Instead, they’ll heavily rely on context to justify harassment claims.

“We wanted to clear up any misunderstandings about language that can be used on Twitch. At the core of it, we’re focused on doing what we can to protect our community from harassment,” they said in a December 17 statement.

“We do not have a blanket ban on the use of words like ‘simp’ in casual banter, but will take action when words like this (amongst others) are used to harass and harm community members.”

The ruling, however, has been further critcized by the community after Twitch’s clarification. The broad terms of enforcement has concerned users who believe Twitch might wrongfully ban users with the new policy.

“Harass and harm are vague and subjective terms that open the door for selective enforcement. If harassing and harming people is against the ToS already, then why attach words to its enforcement if the words can be used in an innocuous context,” Asmongold said.

Twitch’s new hateful conduct policy is set to be put in place on January 22.