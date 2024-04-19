Jake Paul slams Mike Tyson fans for “underestimating” his boxing ability

Jake Paul’s latest podcast episode had his brother Logan as a guest, and it didn’t take long for the upcoming Mike Tyson fight to take center stage of the discussion.

On the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, Jake had his brother, Logan Paul, on the show to talk about everything going on in the combat sports world.

Naturally, only minutes into the show, Logan asked whether or not Jake was nervous about fighting a former boxing champion of the world.

And not just any former champ — the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet.’ Jake provided an honest assessment of his feelings as the Mike Tyson Netflix match fast approaches.

Article continues after ad

“Yo, when you see Mike Tyson hitting them pads, do you get a little nervous?” Logan asked.

After a slight delay, Jake replied, “Yeah, I do,” which caused everyone to begin chuckling. But he explained why nerves aren’t necessarily a bad thing.

Article continues after ad

(Relevant conversation begins at 11:17 and ends at 13:31)

“But, it’s motivating. And I think it’s good to carry fear into the ring and with you on a daily basis when you’re training because it makes you better.

“It excites me that I have my toughest, craziest, and most powerful opponent to date. And the challenge of going up to heavyweight is kind of fun.”

Article continues after ad

Although Jake believes he is a worthy competitor for Tyson, he sees all the predictions that claim ‘Iron Mike’ will put the YouTuber-turned-boxer to sleep with a single right hook.

“I will say people are underestimating me, though. Because when I go to his comments, people want to do everything they can to discredit me,” Paul remarked.

“They’re just saying that if Mike loses, then fighting is rigged. That’s basically every comment because they see how good he looks on the mitts.”

Then, Jake looked directly into the camera to address Tyson. “But Mike, looking good on the mitts is not even half the battle. You have to face me in the ring.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Logan chimed in with a ringing endorsement for his brother. He says that when he’s watching a Jake Paul fight, he can tell from those in attendance that they are shocked by how hard ‘The Problem Child’ hits.

“There’s a moment, I can see it watching from the side. They all go, ‘Holy s***, this YouTuber hits much harder than I thought.’

“You can see that change in their eyes, but I’m not sure Mike will have that moment. I think Mike, contrary to your belief, is not underestimating you.”

The two men will share a ring on July 20 in front of a packed AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Will Jake’s promise of victory come to fruition, or will Tyson prove the Paul doubters correct?

Article continues after ad

Jake may be nervous, as he admitted in the podcast, but make no bones about it: He’s chomping at the bit to get in the boxing ring with a living legend and show fans what he can do.