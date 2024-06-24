Ryan Garcia agrees to Jake Paul MMA fight if Logan does one thing

Professional boxer Ryan Garcia has revealed that he’s willing to fight Jake Paul in an MMA match, but only if Logan Paul drops his defamation lawsuit against him first.

Throughout 2024, Ryan Garcia has gone back and forth with both Jake and Logan Paul. Garcia’s beef with Jake was revealed as fake to “stir things up,” but things aren’t quite the same between Ryan and Logan.

On May 23, Logan filed a defamation lawsuit against Garcia due to the former champion’s comments against Prime Hydration on Twitter/X that Logan says has cost the company millions in lost sales.

While talking to paparazzi on June 22, Garcia claimed he’d be willing to fight Jake Paul in an MMA match – as long as Logan drops the lawsuit against him.

The Daily Stardust uploaded a video of them talking to Garcia on YouTube and asked the former champion about the possible bout with Jake Paul.

“Would you be fighting Jake Paul if he’s down?” they asked, making Ryan think about it for a few seconds.

“If Logan drops the lawsuit,” he replied.

(Topic starts at 1:24 in video)

The Daily Stardust asked Garcia about a fight with Jake after talking to the boxer about his recent steroid-positive drug test and year-long ban from boxing.

“I’m retiring for a year,” he said. “So they don’t get the satisfaction for suspending me, cause it’s bull. I’ve never done steroids in my life.”

Garcia also said that if Sean O’Malley offered to fight him in the UFC, he’d be willing to do it.

“I’m ready to fight anybody at this point,” he shared.

Jake hasn’t responded to Garcia’s interest as of writing, but the influencer turned boxer has a packed schedule for 2024 with a fight on July 20, 2024, before his Netflix bout with Mike Tyson in November.