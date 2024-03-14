Jake Paul calls brother Logan a liar after Mike Tyson comments

The Paul Brothers have taken the boxing world by storm, but following a recent accusation, a feud between Jake and Logan could be on the horizon, according to fans.

Jake Paul’s announcement to fight Mike Tyson drew considerable backlash from boxing fans. And Logan Paul’s recent comments have set the stage for some brotherly beef.

On his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan revealed that he was offered the Tyson fight first and declined it. He and podcast co-host KSI laughed and called the fight “crazy.”

Jake accused Logan of fabricating the entire story in response to his brother’s claim. He then questioned why his own brother would do such a thing.

Jake Paul fires back at Logan Paul’s “lie”

“My brother and I’s relationship sometimes has to be aired out. But it seems as if the court of public opinion is the only thing that steers him,” Jake said on BS w/ Jake Paul.

“It is weird to lie. To blatantly just lie. We signed a deal with Netflix, and our goal was to get another fighter to fight me.

(Relevant conversation starts at 12:10 and ends at 16:35)

“We were the ones that brought the Netflix deal to Tyson. So, Tyson was never in the market offering people the fight for anyone to turn down.

“So, yes. It is weird to go online and lie. I am always having to defend myself and be undermined and be ‘little-bro’d.’

“Why is someone, my own brother, trying to make me look like the second option for Tyson?

“Like ‘Oh yeah, I turned down that deal’ — no, you didn’t, that’s a complete lie. And why are you fabricating lies?”

Fans online began speculating about a potential Paul vs. Paul feud.

While that fight would undoubtedly do large pay-per-view numbers, it’s hard to believe this one disagreement would be enough to incite a full-fledged beef.

But given how much money a sibling rivalry would rake in, perhaps it will eventually bleed into the boxing ring — even if it’s not as imminent as some fans seem to believe.

