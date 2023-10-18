Logan Paul admits choosing Dillon Danis as opponent was “mistake”

Logan Paul has admitted that he regrets fighting Dillon Danis after a feud that saw his fiancée, Nina Agdal, subject to “inhumane” personal attacks on social media.

Following a controversial night of fights at the Prime Card on October 14, Logan Paul has spoken up about all aspects of fighting Dillon Danis. From the heated pre-fight build-up to the boxing action itself, Paul addressed everything on his IMPAULSIVE podcast.

Now that the dust has settled, Paul has turned a corner and admitted that he now regrets picking Danis as his opponent for the fight.

The feud between Paul and Danis was far from the usual pre-fight banter. The lead-up to the fight turned dark when Danis targeted Paul’s fiancée, Nina Agdal, in a series of derogatory social media posts.

The situation even escalated to a point where Misfits Boxing threatened to cancel the fight unless Danis deleted an explicit image of Agdal. Ultimately, Danis’ out-of-control social media tactics led to Agdal filing a lawsuit against Danis, seeking $150,000 in damages and a restraining order.

And now, Logan Paul has reflected on the entire saga in a recent episode of IMPAULSIVE. When asked if he regrets the decision to choose Dillon Danis as his opponent for this fight, he admitted, “I do. I lied in the build-up when I said I didn’t regret choosing him as a partner.”

He continued, “I’m eternally sorry for Nina. I’ll spend the rest of my life apologizing if I have to for putting her through that kind of torment. It’s inhumane what he did. She’ll hold him accountable.”

Paul also acknowledged how Agdal’s public profile posed some unique challenges that other fighters and their partners are unlikely to face, “No fight organization or promotion has ever seen this type of build-up, this is gnarly. And no fighter, I think, has a partner who can be exploited in the way that Nina can.”

“She’s a public figure, you know, and with that comes the limelight and a lot of responsibility that a lot of fighters aren’t able to do with their opponent as their wives don’t have an independently self-made career. He was able to exploit it in a way that worked for the build-up but it kind of hurts. It hurts, personally.”

Despite the personal attacks, it was Paul who emerged victorious in the six-round boxing match, defeating the ex-Bellator fighter without much competition.

As for what’s next? It seems unlikely that the two will ever clash again after Paul stated Danis “doesn’t deserve” the rumored MMA fight.