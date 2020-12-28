Logo
Mike Tyson reveals his prediction for Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather

Published: 28/Dec/2020 23:46

by Virginia Glaze
Mike Tyson predicts Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather
Instagram: @miketyson / YouTube: imPaulsive

Logan Paul Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather

In a turn of events that no one saw coming, YouTube star Logan Paul scored a fight with 50-0 boxing pro Floyd Mayweather — a bout that even the legendary Mike Tyson has weighed in on with his own prediction.

Influencer boxing has become the new hot topic across social media. Ever since Logan Paul touched gloves with rival KSI in August 2018, a number of personalities have threatened to duke out their differences in the ring; but Paul is taking the trend to an entirely different level.

On December 6, it was revealed that Paul would be facing off with none other than Floyd Mayweather in a “super exhibition” match, which is currently set for February 2021.

This is just the latest development for the Paul brothers, with little bro Jake Paul having fought on the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr undercard merely a week prior to Logan’s internet-shattering announcement.

 

A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

With this connection in mind, it seems natural that Tyson made an appearance on Logan Paul’s ‘imPaulsive’ podcast to give his time-honored boxing advice to the YouTuber — as well as his prediction for his upcoming bout with Mayweather.

When prompted with his take on the subject by co-host Mike Majlak, Tyson had a humorously straightforward answer: “Floyd’s gonna beat his f**kin’ a**.”

“But it’s gonna be good!” he continued. “It’s gonna be good, he’s gonna fight back though!”

 

A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

Unfortunately, the entire episode is not yet available in full on the ‘imPaulsive’ YouTube channel, with the clip in question being shared to Paul’s own Instagram account before its release; but the YouTuber’s caption of the clip shows that he took the joshing in good spirits.

While just about anyone predicts a victory for Mayweather, it seems the odds are in Jake Paul’s favor for his next potential fight after UFC star Ben Askren accepted a bout with the influencer.

However, it still remains to be seen if the fight is truly on — so while Jake sets up his next event, fans can look forward to Logan Paul vs Mayweather in two month’s time.

Do you think Paul will get smoked, or will he go the distance against Mayweather? Tell us your predictions for the bout on Twitter @DexertoTrending!

TDPresents ‘exposes’ why 2HYPE kicked out former members, including Los Pollos

Published: 28/Dec/2020 23:14

by Alan Bernal
Kristopher London Twitter / 2HYPE

2HYPE

Drama has embroiled 100 Thieves’ 2HYPE collective with former members speaking up against the group, including YouTuber TDPresents, who suggested that his and LosPollosTV’s removal was motivated by financial gains.

TD presented a 30-minute account of his side, in an attempt to debunk some of the things that were being said by current members Kristopher London, Jesser, Jeidel, and more. The former 2HYPE member also commented on London’s since-deleted video that TD says is filled with lies and contradictions.

At its height in 2018, there were nine people that made up 2HYPE: Jesser, Cash Nasty, 50KalMal, Kristopher London, ZackTTG, Jiedel, Mopi, TDPresents, and LosPollosTV, with ThatWalkerYT in talks to become the 10th official member. Moochie joined in September 2020.

According to TD, who describes himself as a part of “the core four” people in 2HYPE at one point, the group started to trim the roster sheet as they moved to become an official corporation. The fewer people listed in the corporation, the more revenue that could be split among official members.

2hype
SLAM
2HYPE in 2018 featuring the nine faces of the YouTube collective.

This, he suggested, was the main motivating factor for 2HYPE members distancing themselves from people who didn’t represent the group’s brand. Though the catalyst of the removals included circulating rumors, in-fighting among the group behind others’ backs, and directed decries on social media meant to sway public opinion, TD said.

Inconsistencies started to present themselves from 2HYPE’s account of events and what TD was presenting.

“When we first lived in the house, I was in charge of everything,” he said, showing receipts of bills paid in relation to the 2HYPE house. He made the point to discount Jeidel’s messages and London’s video about former members not pulling their weight in the group.

“Everybody that is no longer a part of 2HYPE, they left. They left. So say it with your chest, that you left so stop talking about it,” London said in his deleted response video to the drama that TD found issues with.

“I deleted everything related to the drama because it just caused more drama & all this is childish. I apologize… I’m here to spread positivity. Did I mess up? Yeah,” London added, on December 22.

In a leaked Discord call, London and ZackTTG suggested that TD and LosPollos should “build (their) narrative” about stepping away from 2HYPE to focus on their own personal channels/careers.

This didn’t sit well with TD since he claims he initially wanted to make the push for 2HYPE to be its own channel and central brand years before but was now getting kicked out. TD did not go along with London and Zack’s suggestion of publicly announcing that he was stepping back from 2HYPE.

Mopi, who left the group in early December 2020, told TD that removing them from the group was motivated by business interests, but the reasons for it were “childish and (showed) how many straws they’re grasping at to find s**t to paint you guys as the bad guys in the picture.”

On December 16, Mopi was sent a Cease & Desist letter regarding statements made about 2HYPE Corp. online: “Using a cease and desist and trying to paint me as mentally unstable shows the lengths these guys will go to hide their actions. They’re not victims. Don’t fall for it.”

2HYPE won the Creator Squad award at the 2020 YouTube Streamy Awards earlier this month, beating out the likes of 100 Thieves (who they ended up joining), FaZe Clan, and David Dobrik’s Vlog Squad.

Current members of the 2HYPE house have signaled they want to leave the drama and negativity behind them to focus on the future. TDPresents picked up legal representation for the on-going strife with the YouTube collective.