Mike Tyson reveals his prediction for Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather

In a turn of events that no one saw coming, YouTube star Logan Paul scored a fight with 50-0 boxing pro Floyd Mayweather — a bout that even the legendary Mike Tyson has weighed in on with his own prediction.

Influencer boxing has become the new hot topic across social media. Ever since Logan Paul touched gloves with rival KSI in August 2018, a number of personalities have threatened to duke out their differences in the ring; but Paul is taking the trend to an entirely different level.

On December 6, it was revealed that Paul would be facing off with none other than Floyd Mayweather in a “super exhibition” match, which is currently set for February 2021.

This is just the latest development for the Paul brothers, with little bro Jake Paul having fought on the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr undercard merely a week prior to Logan’s internet-shattering announcement.

With this connection in mind, it seems natural that Tyson made an appearance on Logan Paul’s ‘imPaulsive’ podcast to give his time-honored boxing advice to the YouTuber — as well as his prediction for his upcoming bout with Mayweather.

When prompted with his take on the subject by co-host Mike Majlak, Tyson had a humorously straightforward answer: “Floyd’s gonna beat his f**kin’ a**.”

“But it’s gonna be good!” he continued. “It’s gonna be good, he’s gonna fight back though!”

Unfortunately, the entire episode is not yet available in full on the ‘imPaulsive’ YouTube channel, with the clip in question being shared to Paul’s own Instagram account before its release; but the YouTuber’s caption of the clip shows that he took the joshing in good spirits.

While just about anyone predicts a victory for Mayweather, it seems the odds are in Jake Paul’s favor for his next potential fight after UFC star Ben Askren accepted a bout with the influencer.

. @jakepaul doesn’t trust many in the media to spread the word…. I’m was told “Ben then Dillion.” pic.twitter.com/evn9WdznoA — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) December 22, 2020

However, it still remains to be seen if the fight is truly on — so while Jake sets up his next event, fans can look forward to Logan Paul vs Mayweather in two month’s time.

