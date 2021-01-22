Is Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather postponed? Cryptic post sparks rumors

YouTube star Logan Paul shocked the entire internet by scoring a fight with none other than boxing legend Floyd Mayweather — but a certain social media post may have revealed that the fight is postponed.

Love it or hate it, YouTube boxing is the new hotness. Following Joe Weller vs KSI in 2018, stars like Logan Paul and his little bro Jake quickly turned the sport into a legitimate money-making hustle — and its grown into something massive.

In 2020, just after Jake Paul’s victory over former NBA pro Nate Robinson, Logan Paul announced he would be taking on Floyd Mayweather for a “Super Exhibition” match in February 2021.

Although precious little extra information was released, tickets for the fight officially went on sale a short while later… but now, a certain social media post floating around the net may spell bad news for the bout.

Coach Kelvin Moore, a celebrated fitness trainer who works with MMA fighters and other athletes, hinted in an Instagram post that the fight date for Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather may have been postponed.

“What an honor to be out in LA to work with Logan and Jake Paul… at the training camp prep for Logan Paul vs Mayweather coming up,” he wrote. “The date’s been changed, but they’re bringing me back out when camp restarts for conditioning work on a whole different dimension.”

It’s unclear if Moore was discussing the date for training camp or the fight itself, but things got a whole lot more confusing after the coach deleted his post, which may have been the result of fans flocking to his account to comment on the situation.

Some fans also noticed that both Mayweather and Paul have taken the links to ticket sales for their fight out of their Instagram bios, further fueling the fire that the bout has been pushed back.

For now, there’s been no official statement from either party, leaving anxious viewers in the dark as to when the incredibly-hyped fight will happen.