Is Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather postponed? Cryptic post sparks rumors

Published: 22/Jan/2021 20:43

by Virginia Glaze
Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather rumored to be postponed
YouTube star Logan Paul shocked the entire internet by scoring a fight with none other than boxing legend Floyd Mayweather — but a certain social media post may have revealed that the fight is postponed.

Love it or hate it, YouTube boxing is the new hotness. Following Joe Weller vs KSI in 2018, stars like Logan Paul and his little bro Jake quickly turned the sport into a legitimate money-making hustle — and its grown into something massive.

In 2020, just after Jake Paul’s victory over former NBA pro Nate Robinson, Logan Paul announced he would be taking on Floyd Mayweather for a “Super Exhibition” match in February 2021.

Although precious little extra information was released, tickets for the fight officially went on sale a short while later… but now, a certain social media post floating around the net may spell bad news for the bout.

 

Coach Kelvin Moore, a celebrated fitness trainer who works with MMA fighters and other athletes, hinted in an Instagram post that the fight date for Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather may have been postponed.

“What an honor to be out in LA to work with Logan and Jake Paul… at the training camp prep for Logan Paul vs Mayweather coming up,” he wrote. “The date’s been changed, but they’re bringing me back out when camp restarts for conditioning work on a whole different dimension.”

It’s unclear if Moore was discussing the date for training camp or the fight itself, but things got a whole lot more confusing after the coach deleted his post, which may have been the result of fans flocking to his account to comment on the situation.

Coach Kelvin states in an Instagram post the Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight has been postponed.

Some fans also noticed that both Mayweather and Paul have taken the links to ticket sales for their fight out of their Instagram bios, further fueling the fire that the bout has been pushed back.

For now, there’s been no official statement from either party, leaving anxious viewers in the dark as to when the incredibly-hyped fight will happen.

Dixie D’Amelio explains hilarious reason she unfollowed Noah Beck after breakup rumors

Published: 22/Jan/2021 19:36

by Virginia Glaze
Dixie D'Amelio reveals why she unfollowed Noah Beck
Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck are one of TikTok’s most popular couples — but fans were distraught after the two seemed to unfollow each other on social media, sparking breakup rumors.

Dixie and Noah have long been an item in the TikTok fandom; after parting ways with Griffin Johnson amid allegations of cheating last year, Dixie began spending quite a lot of time with Noah, leading fans to suspect they were secretly dating.

After quite some time of claiming they were merely “besties,” Noah officially revealed he and Dixie were dating in October 2020, and the two seemed to be going strong all this time — until January.

On January 22, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Dixie had unfollowed Noah on Instagram, sparking rumors that the two lovebirds had called it quits over undisclosed drama.

Fans were quick to notice that Dixie unfollowed Noah Beck on Instagram.

The situation became even more confusing after Dixie re-followed Noah a short time later, leaving fans completely befuddled and curious as to what prompted the social media distancing.

Luckily, it doesn’t seem to be related to relationship issues, at all; instead, Dixie laughingly explained that she’d had a classic case of salt after losing a game against her boyfriend and decided to unfollow him in an elaborate joke.

“BAHAHAHAHA! I lost in a game and was being a sore loser, but forgot to re-follow him, lol!” Dixie wrote in an Instagram comment responding to fan speculation.

Dixie D'Amelio explains why she unfollowed Noah Beck on Instagram.

However, it seems that Noah and Dixie did get into a real argument some time beforehand, with Dixie admitting in an unreleased portion of her ‘2 Chix’ podcast on January 21 that she had deleted all her Instagram stories with Noah as a result of their spat.

“Noah and I got into an argument this morning, and I deleted the stories that I had of me and him together and unliked his photo,” she explained. “And all the Doah fan pages freaked out, and were like, ‘What is happening?’ ‘No way!’”

 

At the time, Dixie admitted that she and Noah weren’t talking to each other — but it seems that the two are back on good terms, allowing die-hard Doah fans to breathe a sigh of relief.