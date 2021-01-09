Logan Paul explains how Jake Paul has ruined his relationship with Dana White - Dexerto

YouTube star Logan Paul has explained his frustrations with younger brother Jake, over critical comments he has made to UFC President Dana White.

Logan and Jake Paul initially rose to fame on Vine, and they have since grown into full-time influencers with a penchant for fighting.

Logan has twice boxed KSI, while Jake has also impressed in the ring, dispatching of Deji Olatunji, AnEsonGib and, most recently, ex-NBA star Nate Robinson. Since the latter fight against the three-time NBA slam-dunk champion, Jake has been incredibly vocal about extending his stellar fighting record.

Among others, Jake has called out Michael Bisping and Dillon Danis, signaling his intent to extend into the world of cage-fighting. However, he has also hit out at the UFC’s President Dana White as a “bald b*tch” – which has frustrated his older brother Logan.

Speaking on the Impaulsive podcast, Logan explained that Jake’s antics have annoyed him, because he feels like Dana viewing them as a pair will affect his chances of fighting in the UFC one day.

“He pissed off Dana White,” he said. “[He’s been going] so hard on Dana White. Now Dana has grouped us together, which sucks. Bro I love Dana White, I love the UFC. And now Dana’s mad at me, because he thinks we’re the same person… I wanna do a UFC fight one day, like I’m not saying now. Let me get my skills up.”

Asked what his specific message to White is, Logan replied: “Dana take me back. Take me back. I’m not Jake, please. He’s given me tickets to go to UFC fights before, like f**k. I love Conor McGregor!”

White is yet to respond to Logan’s pleas, but it’s clear that the older Paul brother is more aware of burning bridges than his younger sibling. Jake, meanwhile, seems keen to call out anyone who has ever been remotely close to a boxing ring.