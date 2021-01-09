 Logan Paul explains how Jake Paul has ruined his relationship with Dana White - Dexerto
Logan Paul explains how Jake Paul has ruined his relationship with Dana White

Published: 9/Jan/2021 9:46

by Joe Craven
YouTube star Logan Paul has explained his frustrations with younger brother Jake, over critical comments he has made to UFC President Dana White.

Logan and Jake Paul initially rose to fame on Vine, and they have since grown into full-time influencers with a penchant for fighting.

Logan has twice boxed KSI, while Jake has also impressed in the ring, dispatching of Deji Olatunji, AnEsonGib and, most recently, ex-NBA star Nate Robinson. Since the latter fight against the three-time NBA slam-dunk champion, Jake has been incredibly vocal about extending his stellar fighting record.

Among others, Jake has called out Michael Bisping and Dillon Danis, signaling his intent to extend into the world of cage-fighting. However, he has also hit out at the UFC’s President Dana White as a “bald b*tch” – which has frustrated his older brother Logan.

Speaking on the Impaulsive podcast, Logan explained that Jake’s antics have annoyed him, because he feels like Dana viewing them as a pair will affect his chances of fighting in the UFC one day.

“He pissed off Dana White,” he said. “[He’s been going] so hard on Dana White. Now Dana has grouped us together, which sucks. Bro I love Dana White, I love the UFC. And now Dana’s mad at me, because he thinks we’re the same person… I wanna do a UFC fight one day, like I’m not saying now. Let me get my skills up.”

Asked what his specific message to White is, Logan replied: “Dana take me back. Take me back. I’m not Jake, please. He’s given me tickets to go to UFC fights before, like f**k. I love Conor McGregor!”

White is yet to respond to Logan’s pleas, but it’s clear that the older Paul brother is more aware of burning bridges than his younger sibling. Jake, meanwhile, seems keen to call out anyone who has ever been remotely close to a boxing ring.

Dixie D’Amelio reveals why she’s deleted her Twitter account

Published: 9/Jan/2021 1:26 Updated: 9/Jan/2021 9:34

by Virginia Glaze
TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio has announced that she is leaving Twitter, and her fans are beside themselves as one of the internet’s biggest personalities takes her leave from one of social media’s largest platforms.

For those out of the loop, Dixie D’Amelio is a major personality on TikTok, where she boasts an impressive _ million followers on the viral video app.

Known for her catchy dance videos, original music, and being big sister to TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio, Dixie has created an empire of her own in her own right; but in spite of her success, it seems that she’s leaving one social media site behind.

On January 8, Dixie announced that she would be leaving Twitter, leading to chaos among her fans.

Dixie D'Amelio says she's leaving Twitter

“Good bye Twitter,” she wrote. “It was fun.”

However, many noted the timing of her post, which occurred quite close to the time Twitter announced its suspension of Donald Trump’s account. This notably incited some criticism against her, which she clarified in another post.

“Is Dixie leaving Twitter because Trump did?” one user asked. “That’s what I’ve heard, help-”

“Like no, wtf,” Dixie replied.

Dixie D'Amelio denies leaving Twitter due to Trump's suspension.

The TikToker also followed up her initial tweet with an explanation that she quickly deleted, sharing a photo of herself covering her mouth, as though yawning.

“This is why I’m leaving Twitter,” she captioned the pic. “Sorry for my disgusting timing lmaooo.”

Dixie D'Amelio clarifies why she's leaving Twitter.

That’s not all; Dixie further clarified her reasons for leaving Twitter on her Instagram account, where she hit out at critics accusing her of being a Trump supporter in wake of his own Twitter ban.

“I don’t f**king support Trump,” she wrote. “I’ve said it 100 f**king times… the reason I deleted Twitter was because I spend way too much time reading hate. My timing was just awful lol.”

Dixie D'Amelio explains why she's leaving twitter

“Hate me but talk about every move I make… okay?” she followed up in a separate post.

The TikToker has notably been a favorite target of trolls throughout her career as an entertainer, many of whom criticize her musical pursuits. In fact, she was driven to completely delete the teaser for her song “One Whole Day” in December after receiving a wave of backlash over the small snippet she’d shared of the tune.

For now, it looks like Dixie’s days on Twitter are over, and she seems to have officially deleted her account.