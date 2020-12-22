Jake Paul explains why he can beat Conor McGregor in a boxing match - Dexerto

Jake Paul is confident he can beat Conor McGregor in a boxing match, and he explained why. He thinks it comes down to several factors, including a size advantage, and claims it will be a good fight.

Jake Paul has been all the rage after knocking out Nate Robinson in an exhibition boxing match. He’s been searching for his next opponent ever since and has called out some heavy hitters, including Dillon Danis and Conor McGregor.

Since then, he’s doubled down on the former UFC double champion and even went as far as taunting him to accept a $50 million fight offer. Joe Rogan acknowledged Jake Paul is a “legitimate tough guy” but thinks he doesn’t have a chance against either of them in a mixed-martial-arts bout.

But what about boxing? Jake Paul has made it clear that he only intends to fight Conor McGregor in a boxing match. However, in a recent interview with The Nelk Boys, he explained why he genuinely thinks he can beat him.

Jake Paul thinks he can out-box Conor McGregor

“Are you just trolling, or do you actually think you can beat Conor McGregor in a boxing match?” asked Kyle Forgeard from The Nelk Boys. It’s something that everyone wants to know the answer to, and Jake Paul didn’t hesitate to respond.

“One hundred percent,” he said. “Because he is not a boxer. So, when MMA fighters go to the gym every day, they have to work on elbows, grappling, leg kicks, knees. The list goes on. When I go to the gym every day, I’m boxing.”

“He’s been fighting since he was 22,” he added, which is a little off. Conor McGregor made his mixed martial arts debut in 2007 when he was 18 years old. “He has to focus on jiu-jitsu and all this other shit [as well], so…”

Jake Paul thinks size-difference will play a part too

Fortunately, he isn’t delusional enough to think he can beat Conor McGregor in a mixed-martial-arts match. “MMA, he’s the GOAT. MMA, he would kill me in a minute,” he said.

However, he believes boxing is a different story. “Put me in a boxing ring with him, and it’s going to be a good fight… I think I’ll come out on top,” he said. “He’s 5”9, and I’m 6”1. He’s 170 pounds, and I’m 210 pounds. There’s a size advantage that people aren’t factoring in there.”

“Look, at the end of the day, it’s entertainment, right?” he added. “Boxing is a business disguised as a sport. That’s what a lot of people don’t understand. They focus too much on the sport aspect of it. It’s a business. That fight would sell 3 million pay-per-views.”

Admittedly, he’s not wrong. Millions of people would love to see that fight happen. Some would love to see Jake Paul get mauled by Conor McGregor, especially after the taunting and trolling. Others want to know if he’ll stand a chance, let alone win.

It’s bound to be a spectacle either way. Plus, in the end, boxing is a business, like he said. If it sells pay-per-views and makes them money, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t make it happen.