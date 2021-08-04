Bryce Hall finally opens up about Riley Hubatka relationship rumors

TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Riley Hubatka have been at the center of speculation following Hall’s split from Addison Rae — but despite all their PDA, ‘Briley’ fans are left feeling disappointed.

Bryce Hall’s year-long on-again, off-again romance with Addison Rae famously ended in March amid ongoing rumors that the TikTok couple were experiencing relationship problems.

Since then, it’s been rumored that Rae has been involved with the likes of YouTuber Logan Paul, rapper Jack Harlow and now, guitarist/producer Omer Fendi — but Bryce’s own love life has received decidedly less fan attention.

That is, until recently, when Hall was seen kissing a girl in a club, who many speculated to be influencer Riley Hubatka. These rumors were amped up even further by the fact that they’ve appeared in several TikToks together, leading fans to believe that these two are seeing each other on the down low.

The social media stars aren’t helping things by kissing for Bryce’s YouTube thumbnails all the time, either. However, both parties have denied being in a relationship, with Hall even joking that Riley is “like my sister.”

This doesn’t seem to have calmed fans down at all, though, prompting Hall to speak out on the subject during a live stream in August.

Jokingly calling the situation the “question everyone is begging to hear,” Hall revealed that he and Riley are decidedly not in any kind of romantic relationship — much to fans’ chagrin.

“I’ll tell you right now, me and Riley are not dating,” he said.

Despite Bryce’s claims to the contrary, it doesn’t look like viewers are convinced, with just about every single comment on a tea page reposting the video accusing the two of keeping their relationship off social media.

They certainly wouldn’t be the first to do so; Charly Jordan and Tayler Holder notably linked back up after their breakup earlier this year, and are refusing to answer any paparazzi questions on the matter despite being caught holding hands.

Whether or not ‘Briley’ is truly an undercover fling has yet to be determined… but that isn’t stopping internet detectives from coming to their own conclusions, anyway.