Are Addison Rae & Jack Harlow dating? Rumors resurface after Instagram posts

Throughout 2021, rumors have been constantly circulating that TikTok star Addison Rae might be dating rap star Jack Harlow — and they don’t seem to be dying down.

Jack Harlow shot to superstardom with the release of hit single ‘What’s Poppin’ at the start of 2020 and it became a viral phenomenon, as well as earning multiple platinum certifications.

Addison Rae, on the other hand, has been one of the brightest shining stars to come from TikTok, earning herself millions of fans worldwide with her fun dance videos.

She’s even dabbled a bit in music herself, with debut single ‘Obsessed’ coming out in March 2021, and has earned herself a host of A-List friends including the likes of Kourtney Kardashian.

Addison Rae & Jack Harlow dating rumors first surface

After her very public split from on/off boyfriend and fellow TikToker Bryce Hall, rumors have run rampant that Addison Rae is moving up the social ladder, so to speak, and is seeing Harlow. That said, neither party has ever confirmed one way or another, but little clues have been adding up.

At the Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson Triller Fight Club boxing event in November 2020, Addison and Jack were seen getting to know each other, spending a lot of time together. One fan even tweeted a picture that Jack Harlow posted, which appeared to show Addison Rae’s hand on him although she was out of shot.

So, Addison Rae really is Jack Harlow’s new GF ? Guess he passed that bitch like Stockton 💀 pic.twitter.com/wnpQ4tfPxU — damien 🪐 (@LeMaskedJames) April 19, 2021

Rumors heat up again after Instagram posts

Rumors started to pick up across the internet once again in June 2021, when Addison posted to her Instagram story, tagging a photographer in the process.

The photographer was none other than Urban Wyatt, who is good friends with and photographs for Jack Harlow.

While small, it has been speculated that Harlow has been in Los Angeles and attended similar events to Addison, so it’s possible that they have continued to meet up.

In a now-deleted video with Pitchfork, Harlow also spoke about FaceTiming a TikToker, admitting that he found the hip movements and faces “sexy.” Many fans of both parties have speculated that said TikToker is, of course, Addison.

Luckily, a number of fans caught the video before it went down and have kept it alive for others to see.

So, it’s definitely reasonable to think something could be going on between Harlow and Rae, though neither of them have confirmed whether or not there is a spark between them.

We’ll just have to wait and see, but for now, we’ll have to presume that both of them are single until told otherwise.