Viral ‘Second Date Update’ radio host has one request for TikTok accounts reposting his content

Former ‘Brooke and Jubal in the Morning’ radio host Jubal Fresh has made one request for TikTok accounts reposting a segment from his old radio show called ‘Second Date Update.’

Throughout October and November, TikTok users mindlessly scrolling their For You Page have likely encountered a fair share of videos featuring random audio playing over a Minecraft parkour video.

Among those videos are clips of the ‘Second Date Update’ segment from the radio show ‘Brooke and Jubal in the Morning’ featuring Jubal Fresh and Brooke Fox. In the show, one person sends an email to have the hosts call someone they recently went on a date with but haven’t heard from in some time to see why they were ghosted.

On Thursday, November 14, Jubal posted a video on his TikTok account to clarify that he doesn’t mind his old radio show clips being posted, but has one request for those doing it.

“I think it’s dope there’s a lot of creators out there sharing my content and appreciating the things that I’ve worked really hard to do and helping support my voice, whether the content is old or new. I get that you guys are monetizing it, and I support everybody getting their money and getting whatever they want,” he said.

“All I’m asking is that maybe you guys could tag me if you’re doing that. It’s not even just about knowing who did it, that’s kind of important to me, but for those people that enjoy it being able to find the source of it so they could find more of what they like.

“Keep doing you, but a simple tag would go a long way and help support all the creators out there.”

Brooke and Jubal’s old radio show segment is just the latest thing to go viral on TikTok. Comedian Calimar White has been going super viral lately as workers have been hiring him to come to their place of work to complain to their boss on their behalf.