Madison Beer slams record label for doing “literally nothing” to support her

Music artist and TikTok star Madison Beer hit out at one of her record labels in a series of now-deleted tweets, claiming that they failed to support her and her career whatsoever.

Madison Beer is both a celebrated social media star and an accomplished singer/songwriter, having made several notable bops like ‘Boy Shit,’ ‘Selfish’ and ‘Baby,’ just to name a few.

However, Beer’s musical career has been met with some dislike from critics, with many comparing her to Ariana Grande and even accusing her of outright copying the ponytailed artist (who happens to have an upcoming collaboration with Fortnite, of all things).

Advertisement

Despite this criticism, Beer has continued her foray into the music biz full steam ahead, and recently released a music video for her latest song ‘Reckless…’ but it seems that she’s been experiencing some frustration in regards to her record labels’ support of the production.

On August 2, 2021, Beer composed two tweets hitting out at one of her record labels, claiming that they did nothing to promote the ‘Reckless’ music video nor her musical career in general.

Read More: Addison Rae shades criticism over new rumored boyfriend Omer Fendi

“I h8 my l**** so much,” Beer wrote, appearing to imply that the censored word was “label.”

“They do literally NOTHING to support me or promote me or ANYTHING,” she continued in a response to a fan. “I even had to f**kin basically fund the entire ‘Reckless’ video myself cuz they didn’t believe in it at all. I’m over this s**t.”

Advertisement

Beer has since deleted the posts from her Twitter account. It’s unclear which label Beer is referring to in her tweets — it appears that the star has been signed to a number of labels during her career, including Epic Records, Island Records, AWAL and First Access Entertainment.

Read More: Corpse Husband fans dreaming of The Weeknd collab amid new song teasers

Beer appeared to throw more shade toward her label in another post, quote-retweeting a tweet congratulating her on Reckless’s success.

“Nobody but my fans are the reason for this <3 your support means everything in the world n more,” she wrote.

n nobody but my fans are the reason for this <3 your support means everything in the world n more https://t.co/2F4MDG1MVc — madison beer (@madisonbeer) August 2, 2021

Beer’s criticism echoes that of YouTuber Corpse Husband, who made similar comments about his Spotify success after noting that the platform never featured him in their curated playlists.