Bryce Hall reacts to Addison Rae and Logan Paul dating rumors - Dexerto

The internet is still reeling after Bryce Hall and Addison Rae officially revealed they’d broken up — but it seems that Hall, himself, is equally shocked at other rumors that are circulating about his now ex-girlfriend.

After over a year of their on-again, off-again relationship, both Rae and Hall announced to the world that they had parted ways following massively-spread rumors that Hall had purportedly cheated on Rae during a trip to Las Vegas.

While Hall vehemently denied these rumors multiple times, it seems that another rumor has taken its place in all the confusion — one that alleges that Rae may have a new boo.

Some fans are putting two and two together after Rae, comedian Chris Distefano, and Logan Paul were seen hanging out together and playing volleyball. That’s not all; apparently, Rae also liked a few of Paul’s social media posts, before quickly unliking them after eagle-eyed fans took notice.

While this could honestly mean anything and is to be taken with a grain of salt, Hall reacted to the potential romance between them during a March 25 episode of the BFF’s podcast with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards — and it doesn’t look like he’s any less confused about it than we are.

“The rumors started to circulate around the internet, and then I see Addison and Logan hanging out,” he began. “And I’m like, what the ***? …This is all I heard, and I’ve seen **** like they were playing volleyball on the beach.”

“I don’t know what that was,” he continued. “She didn’t even tell me that. I found out online. So I was like, what the ***.”

(Topic begins at 11 minutes)

This isn’t the only rumor surrounding their relationship; a popular Instagram gossip account known as Dexumoi also claimed that Hall and Josie Canseco — Logan Paul’s girlfriend — were seen “hooking up in front of everyone at parties.”

However, Bryce claimed that he and Canseco are merely “good friends” and that there is nothing romantic going on between them, whatsoever — although he stated that both he and Addison have been with other people since they’d broken up over a month ago.

Although these rumors are mere speculation, there’s no question that the entire internet is watching with great interest to see if Hall and Rae end up getting back together, or if there’s a new romantic prospect in the works for Addison.