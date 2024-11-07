TikToker leaves boyfriend after he allegedly cash-apps “D-list” celebrity

A woman claimed that her boyfriend sent a “D-list” celebrity and her daughter money to buy drinks. After finding out, she booked the first flight to get away from him.

TikToker Calli Berry went viral on Wednesday, November 6, after she revealed her boyfriend was contacting multiple women outside of their relationship.

Not only that, but Berry alleged that her boyfriend, whom she has not named, frequently sent a “D-list” celebrity and her daughter money to buy drinks. She said she found all of this out with “no denial” from her boyfriend after his house manager exposed him.

“I find out that he’s been sending money to a housewife’s engaged daughter for drinks for her and her mom, which she asked him to send,” Berry said.

Viewers in the TikToker’s comments of her multi-video explainer quickly realized the celebrity in question was Brielle Biermann, whose mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, starred on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“Lemme guess, it’s Brielle?” asked a viewer. “Lol, what gave it away? Broke?” Berry responded.

At the time Berry found out that her boyfriend was allegedly sending Biermann money, she was on vacation with him in the Bahamas. Once she heard the details of what had been going on, Berry left her boyfriend on the first flight out.

“So, upon hearing this information, I packed up my stuff and booked the first flight out of there,” she said.

The TikToker also claimed that her boyfriend planned to fly another woman named Katie to the Bahamas after she decided to leave.

“Ever been halfway through a Bahamas trip, but catching the next flight out because you found out he’s flying some girl named Katie in as soon as you leave?” Berry asked her 85K TikTok followers.

Those in her comments weren’t shocked to hear that Biermann was asking for money after her family’s recent financial woes. However, they were baffled to know she had been doing so while engaged to someone else.

“It would be Brielle. I’m so sorry,” wrote a viewer.

“Isn’t Brielle engaged?” said another. “She is her mother’s daughter,” added a third.

In Berry’s latest explainer video, she said she’d do another TikTok with even more details, as viewers said they were “sat” for all the tea she had to spill.

Berry isn’t the only woman who decided to leave their boyfriend after cheating allegations, either. In October, a woman went viral for dropping off her unfaithful boyfriend at the border of Mexico.

Knowing he was undocumented, the woman left him at the border so he could no longer be allowed back into the States.