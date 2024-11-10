TikToker marries boyfriend who got concussion & forgot they broke up

A TikToker got a second chance at love with her ex-boyfriend after he suffered a concussion and completely forgot they had broken up.

Jenna Brotherson revealed on TikTok that she broke up with her then-boyfriend Mitchell back in 2020, only to marry him seven months later – after a concussion caused him to forget their breakup.

In a now-viral slideshow posted on October 27, the Utah-based content creator recounted the surprising story. The first slide of the post shows her in tears, with the caption, “Me after my breakup with my boyfriend because I was too overwhelmed with life at the moment.”

She posted a photo of Mitchell in the next slide, adding, “Him getting a concussion and not remembering me breaking up with him.” The final slide was a joyful wedding photo, captioned, “Us 7 months later.”

TIKTOK: jennabrotherson

Jenna titled the slideshow “Life works in funny ways,” and wrote in the caption “SO glad he didn’t remember and was so sweet to me.” Her post quickly racked up over 958,000 views.

In a storytime video, Jenna shared that the day after their breakup, Mitchell went skiing at Beaver Mountain in Utah. However, the conditions were “super icy,” and when he veered off the slope, he landed on his head and blacked out.

When he regained consciousness after suffering a severe concussion, he had no memory of the breakup. Confused, he called Jenna, asking her to come pick him up.

Jenna said that after the incident, he kept messaging her and trying to hang out, which left her confused since they had broken up.

Regretting her decision, the TikToker found herself nervously swallowing her pride and asking him if they could start dating again. It was at that moment that they both realized Mitchell had no idea they’d even broken up in the first place.

Jenna explained that she’d informed him about the break-up and shared what had been said between them while they were in her car, when they had decided to end the relationship. He told her that he didn’t remember any of that, except for the fact that they had talked in the car.

Fortunately, Mitchell “thought it was super funny” that he had forgotten they had broken up, while Jenna expressed that she was “relieved.” She mentioned that getting back together was easy because, to him, it felt like they had never been apart.

The couple got engaged five months later and married in September 2020. Jenna shared, “During my husband’s speech, he brought up not remembering the break-up but how he is so grateful that it all worked out in the end.

“We are both 27 now and when people ask us about our love story it’s our favorite part to tell. We really felt invisible strings pulling us together all along.”