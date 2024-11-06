Dave Portnoy hits out at Zach Bryan after diss track gets removed from YouTube & Spotify

Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy is lashing out after a Zach Bryan diss track he made with TikToker Josh Richards was hit with a copyright strike on YouTube and Spotify.

Country music star Zach Bryan began dating Brianna LaPaglia – better known as Brianna Chickenfry – back in July 2023, and they featured on each other’s social media pages for months.

That is, until October 2024, when Bryan posted an Instagram story saying he’d ended his relationship with LaPaglia, catching her off guard in the process. She posted a video in the days after revealing that the Instagram post is how she found out about the breakup.

Fast forward to Wednesday, November 6, Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards – her BFFs podcast co-hosts – uploaded a diss track hitting out at the country music star on YouTube and other social media platforms.

Just hours after the video was posted, Bryan’s record label, Warner Music Group, hit the YouTube upload with a copyright strike. “This video contains content from WMG, who has blocked it on copyright grounds” it reads. The track was also removed from Spotify.

Portnoy hit out against Zach Bryan and WMG in a post on X, slamming them for issuing the strike.

“Zach Bryan and Warner Music must have the worst crisis management execs in the world. Running around like chickens with their heads cut off trying to erase Smallest Man from the internet. Did nobody tell them I run an internet company? They just guaranteed this thing hits #1,” he said.

After the video was uploaded and an image was shared on Instagram, one user took to the comments to mention that the BFFs podcast page didn’t tag Bryan’s account.

“Y’all aren’t even brave enough to tag him in the picture,” they said.

Brianna replied, saying she had been blocked by her ex-boyfriend. “We’re all blocked,” she said.

This is just the latest person that Portnoy has hit out over the last year. Back in September, he waged a war on a radio host for disrespecting one of his Barstool Sports employees.