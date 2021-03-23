Is Addison Rae and Bryce Hall's relationship over? New interview hints at Braddison breakup - Dexerto

Bryce Hall and Addison Rae’s confusing relationship has taken yet another head-scratching turn, as some fans think she referred to Hall as her “ex-boyfriend” in a new interview.

Bryce Hall and Addison Rae are one of TikTok’s most popular couples. However, whether or not they’re actually a couple has been a constant issue of contention among fans, as the two have been on-again, off-again for the past year.

After months of not-really-dating, the two officially confirmed their relationship status in a November 2020 YouTube video. Since then, though, the couple has been plagued with breakup rumors, which have cumulated in a viral clip taken from a March 23 interview.

Advertisement

The interview, conducted by New Zealand DJ Zane Lowe for Apple Music, discussed Rae’s breakout song, ‘Obsessed,’ before she apparently mentioned Bryce Hall — and even referred to him as her ex-boyfriend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tiktokinsiders (@tiktokinsiders)

“Right before the studio, I had dropped off my ex-boyfriend at the time — or, my boyfriend at the time, and I dropped him off at his house,” she said.

It seems that Rae called Bryce Hall her ex before stepping in to correct herself, leading many fans to believe that the couple is well and truly over. Knowing “Braddison’s” historically cryptic nature, though, this could be the only official “announcement” we ever receive from the couple.

Advertisement

This latest development comes a few weeks after the duo were submerged in cheating rumors, with fans accusing Bryce Hall of having cheated on Rae while he was on a Las Vegas trip.

I didn’t cheat on addison. — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 1, 2021

Hall, however, vehemently denied these allegations, as did the woman Hall was purportedly cheating with, who stated that they had only met for business.

Shortly thereafter, though, Addison Rae unfollowed Bryce Hall on social media, which may have triggered an unfollow from him, as Hall claims he has never unfollowed the ‘Obsessed’ singer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tiktokinsiders (@tiktokinsiders)

With all this in mind, it stands to reason that fans are worried the couple is officially over, although it’s important to remember that this is mere speculation and no official announcement has come forth from either party.